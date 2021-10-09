Rick Stansbury seemed pleased to be meeting with media for the first time in person for well over a year at Diddle Arena in Bowling Green this week.
He talked about the start of practice, and the roster which will be trying to replace the production of Charles Bassey and Taveion Hollingsworth.
The Hilltoppers finished 21-8 and won the regular season title in Conference USA. They did not win the C-USA Tournament, and they reached the NIT quarterfinals.
WKU has not been in the NCAA Tournament since the 2013 season.
WKU has two starters back and hit the transfer portal in part for six newcomers.
One of those transfers has already made a name for himself because of his height alone.
At 7-foot-5, junior center Jamarion Sharp — ranked the No. 3 junior college player in the country — is the tallest player in Division I basketball this season and the tallest player in the history of Hilltopper basketball, surpassing 7-2 Nathan Smith, who played for WKU in 2015-16.
“Jamar Sharpe, he went to junior college and we weren’t able to see him,” Stansbury said. “When he walked back through the door, he measured in at 7-5, not 7-1, 7-3, checked in at 217 pounds, you know where the progress needs to be made. We’ve got him up to 237.”
Fifth-year senior Josh Anderson is returning for an extra year of eligibility afforded by the NCAA due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Anderson could become the first player in program history to letter in five seasons for the Hilltoppers.
Anderson enters the season ranked 37th on WKU’s all-time scoring list with 1,136 career points, as well as fifth in career steals with 168. He could also crack the top 10 for career minutes played, games played and games started.
Sophomore Dayvion McKnight finished his freshman season at WKU with 167 points, 111 assists, 104 rebounds and 28 steals. He was one of just three freshmen in the entire nation to hit those marks in 2020-21.
Luke Frampton is a redshirt senior who is also back at guard.
Incoming freshman Zion Harmon is the fourth-highest ranked Hilltopper recruit in the era of modern recruiting sites such as 247Sports and Rivals. According to 247Sports, Harmon is ranked the 62nd-best player in the 2021 class. That comes in behind only Charles Bassey (6th nationally, 2018), Mitchell Robinson (9th, 2017) and Josh Anderson (61st, 2017).
Veteran teams practice differently and more efficiently than teams that are getting together for the first time, and that is what Stansbury has found through the first 15 or more practices the Hilltoppers have had so far.
Hollingsworth was a 4-year veteran in the backcourt.
“You lose all that now,” Stansbury said. “Josh is my guy with experience, we all know he hasn’t been one of those talkers and loud guys. We’re excited to have Josh back.”
Stansbury was like a lot of coaches last summer, keeping a close eye on the transfer portal.
Keith Williams is a 5th-year senior who scored 14 points a game at Cincinnati last season as a 6-5 guard. Jaylen Butz (6-9) was good for 10 points, six rebounds a game at DePaul. Jairus Hamilton also transferred from Maryland.
“Hamilton is 6-8 and we think he can shoot the ball,” Stansbury said. “Butz he’s made strides in getting his effort level where we want him to play. He’s very skilled. Keith was very good at Cincinnati, he scored 14 points a game, he brings some toughness and real experience.”
Gaining experience as a unit playing together will definitely take some time for Stansbury and this Hilltopper team.
“We’re going into practice, we’re learning every day from our guys, haven’t seen them, not just physically but mentally,” Stansbury said. “It’s all new.”
