The Apollo High School Eagles have a new boys’ basketball head coach.
Mark Starns was announced as the successor to Steve Barker — who resigned in March — during a virtual meeting with players and families on Wednesday afternoon.
“First and foremost, I’m thrilled to be given the opportunity to be the next head coach at Apollo,” Starns said. “I’m looking forward to working together with all involved in putting Apollo back at the top of the 3rd Region where they belong.”
Starns believes that his 30-plus years of basketball experience, leadership style and organizational skills will take the Eagles to the next level.
“We will have a relentless style of play that is exciting to watch,” Starns said. “I’ll bring to the Apollo community a brand of basketball that will create enthusiasm and excitement around the program.”
Starns is currently serving as assistant athletic director at Union County High School, a position he has held since 2018, and he has served as assistant coach for the Braves since 2017. His experience as a high school head coach includes stints at Union County, Fleming County, Henderson County, Johnson Central High School and Burgin.
His administrative experience also includes serving as scout and video coordinator for the Boston Celtics from 1997-2001.
Starns’ career highlights include three trips to the Kentucky High School Athletic Association state tournament in 2006, 2013 and 2014.
Under his leadership, Fleming County High School captured the 16th Region championship, 61st District championship and EKC Tournament championships in 2013 and 2014. In 2014, his team posted a record of 24-10; and in 2013, the team recorded its most wins in the regular season (23) and most wins in school history (28) with a record of 28-7. His Johnson Central team won the regional title in 2006.
Starns has been involved in the operation of numerous basketball camps across the state, including the Five-Star Basketball Camp (1995-present), Rick Pitino Camp (1993-97), Bourbon County Camp (1990-95) and Kyle Macy Camp (1987).
He was selected EKC Coach of the Year in 2014 and KABC 2nd Region Coach of the Year in 2008, when he also was 2nd Region Basketball Coaches Association Coach of the Year. Starns was KABC 16th Region Coach of the Year runner-up in 2013 and 2014.
“Coach Starns has an excellent record of program-building and success in Kentucky high school basketball,” Apollo athletic director Dan Crume said. “He has won regional championships in multiple regions throughout the state. We are excited to see him build upon the proud tradition of Apollo basketball and welcome him to our school family.”
Starns said players, families and fans can expect a strong work ethic and commitment to excellence.
“I envision a highly-competitive program at Apollo High School,” Starns said. “Together, we can make Apollo great again.”
Barker, a legendary player for the Eagles in the 1970s, led Apollo to the 3rd Region championship and a trip to the KHSAA Sweet 16 in 2018, but the Eagles struggled to 3-25 and 5-25 records in the two seasons that followed.
