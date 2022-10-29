The Class 1A and Class 3A KHSAA State Cross Country Meets will be Saturday at the Bourbon County cross country course.
The 1A meet has Owensboro Catholic boys and girls teams competing. Hancock County’s girls and some Hancock County boys will also be running in the meet.
The boys race will be at 9 a.m. CT. The girls race will be at 10 a.m.
The 3A meet has Daviess County, Apollo, Owensboro, Ohio County and Muhlenberg County runners competing. The boys race will be at 2 p.m. CT. The girls race will be at 3 p.m. CT.
OHS PLAYOFF GAME MOVED
Owensboro High School will host Christian County on Thursday, Nov. 3 at 6 p.m. at Rash Stadium in the first round of the Class 5-A football playoffs. The move of the game from Friday night was done for a number of reasons and both schools agreed to the change, according to OHS.
