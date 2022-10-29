The Class 1A and Class 3A KHSAA State Cross Country Meets will be Saturday at the Bourbon County cross country course.

The 1A meet has Owensboro Catholic boys and girls teams competing. Hancock County’s girls and some Hancock County boys will also be running in the meet.

