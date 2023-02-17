OWESPTS-02-17-23 ARCHERY EVENTS

Cameron Midkiff, with the Daviess County Archery Club, warms up before competition during last year’s Kentucky S3DA State Archery Tournament at the Owensboro Convention Center.

 Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer | geans@messenger-inquirer.com

Two big archery championship events will be held over the next few weeks at the Owensboro Convention Center. The S3DA indoor state championship is this weekend at the Convention Center.

The S3DA indoor national championship will be March 2-5, also at the Convention Center.

