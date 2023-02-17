Two big archery championship events will be held over the next few weeks at the Owensboro Convention Center. The S3DA indoor state championship is this weekend at the Convention Center.
The S3DA indoor national championship will be March 2-5, also at the Convention Center.
The state championships began Thursday afternoon and doors open again Friday at 4:30 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 a.m. Saturday and line time will be going throughout the day. There will be more line time Sunday morning and awards are scheduled for 1:30 p.m.
“Scholastic 3D Archery is growing rapidly across the country, and we have a large number of competitors in Kentucky that will show up for both the state and national events,” said Krystal Jackson, a coach with Owensboro Archery Club. “We have approximately 400 archers signed up for the Kentucky Scholastic 3D Archery tournament this year.”
There are clubs and teams from Owensboro Catholic High School, Whitesville Trinity High School, Daviess County Archery Club, and Owensboro Archery Club. Owensboro Catholic and Trinity High School clubs are both school affiliated. Daviess County Archery Club and Owensboro Archery Club are not school affiliated and both contain archers from various parts of the community, according to Jackson. She has three daughters competing in Jr. Eagle, Eagle and Youth divisions.
Projected attendance at the state championships is 1,300-1,500 this weekend, including 400 archers, according to Jeff Esposito, general manager at the Convention Center. The national championships will draw an estimated 2,800 to the Convention Center, including 1,100 archers. The overall economic impact from both events should be pretty strong.
“Not only does the revenue benefit our city, but the events help our competitors with exposure for obtaining college scholarships as well,” Jackson said. “We have several local archers who have earned collegiate archery scholarships. The tournaments also help spread the word about our growing sport and gaining interest from students in the area.”
Visit Owensboro and the Convention Center combined to bring the archery events here. The nationals were here in 2022 and will return in 2024 after this year.
“Landing the national S3DA archery was a collaborative effort between the teams at Visit Owensboro and the Owensboro Convention Center,” said Mark Calitri, president and CEO of Visit Owensboro. “The yearlong process involved numerous phone calls, emails, and ultimately a professional sales presentation by Visit Owensboro and the Convention Center, in front of their national board of directors.
“Hosting higher profile sports events gives Owensboro a chance to introduce a whole new visitor to our community”.
