There are a few seeded teams and individuals from the 3rd Region in the KHSAA State Tennis Championships starting Tuesday in Lexington.
Owensboro Catholic’s Emmy Moore-Sarah Young are No. 9 seeds in the KHSAA State Tennis Championships on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
Ella Cason from Catholic is also a 9 seed in the girls singles. Cason, an eighth grader, is the 3rd Region singles champion.
Moore-Young are the 3rd Region champions in girls doubles and will face Audrey Lamb-Maddy Williams from Graves County in the first round on Tuesday.
Sarah Cate Boggess-Baker Hardison from Muhlenberg County will face Avery Overmohle-Ashley Parks from Greenwood in the first round.
The Muhlenberg County team could face Moore-Young from Catholic in the second round if they both win their opening matches.
Cason will meet Emma Wright from Bullitt East in a first round match. Ellie Zureick from Cooper is the fifth seed and in Cason’s section of the draw.
First and second round matches will be Tuesday at the UK Boone/Downing Tennis Club and the Top Seed Tennis Club in Nicholasville. The tournament continues Wednesday and championship matches are scheduled for Thursday.
“I think all three of the girls teams have a chance to advance to the second day,” Catholic coach Noel Clayton said. “We were close to getting a seed with the other doubles team. They’ve got to win the first match then the second match, and you get to come back.”
Owensboro High School junior Dylan Mather will face South Oldham junior Brady Kroll in a first-round match. The winner there will likely meet No. 9 seed Peter Laskey from Highlands in the second round.
Mather was the boys 3rd Region singles champion and was looking to be seeded at state.
“We were obviously a little disappointed he didn’t get a seed, but I know he won’t let that bother him too much,” said Cody Russelburg, who has coached Mather at OHS. “Dylan is playing some really strong tennis. He is mentally and physically ready to play these guys at the state level.”
Daviess County’s Charly Hayden will meet No. 9 girls singles seed Claire Pinkston from Woodford County in the first round.
Daviess County’s Camden Clark-Graham Sandefur will face Luke Earlywine-Noah Earlywine from Bourbon County in the first round. The winner there will probably see No. 5 seed Dylan Koen-Quinn Maguet from Corbin in the second round.
Clark-Sandefur were 3rd Region doubles champions.
Apollo will have Caitlyn Blandford-Lauren Clements going against Jena Akers-Lara Akers from Danville in the first round of girls doubles. The winner there will likely face No. 9 seed Megan Null-Molly Null from Mayfield.
Mia Lampert from Apollo will face No. 5 seed Jai Garris from Elizabethtown in a first-round match.
In girls doubles, Owensboro Catholic’s Olivia Hayden-Aisha Merchant will face Hannah Stidman-Maci Woods from Hazard in the first round. The winner there will likely face No. 9 seed Hannah Evans-Meghan Martin from South Warren.
In boys doubles, Brett Conder-Tucker Ray from Owensboro Catholic will meet Hayden Bentley-Zach Hall from Letcher County Central in the first round. The winner there would probably face No. 9 seed Landon Hagan-Chase Moreman from Elizabethtown.
Heath Embry-James Soderling from Muhlenberg County will face Seth Thomas-Gary Zheng from Greenwood in the first round. A win there would put the Muhlenberg County team against No. 4 seed William Lewis-Tommy Scanlan from St. Xavier.
