Teams always talk about wanting to be healthy going into the high school football playoffs.
If they’re in games that turn into blowouts, a lot of starters get a lot of rest in the second half late in the season.
But with COVID-19, and with some teams eyeing long KHSAA playoff runs, staying healthy for the postseason has taken on a more profound meaning.
Owensboro High School canceled a game with Henderson County that would’ve been tonight because Henderson has been a “red” county. Henderson County has had high case numbers for a few weeks.
“There wasn’t a decision to be made,” OHS football coach Jay Fallin said. “Our school system had adopted a policy, if that county was red, that game would only be played if it was a postseason game or a district game with postseason implications.”
Henderson County, while an old, old rival, didn’t fall into either of those categories to play the game.
“It was the only choice we could make,” Fallin said. “Were we disappointed? Yes, it’s one of the oldest rivalries in state, it’s always a good test for us. But we’ll have Breckinridge County Friday night. We’ve been fortunate to be able to play as many games as we have thus far. We tell kids all the time don’t worry about things that are not in our control.”
The Red Devils are 7-0, ranked No. 4 in Class 5-A and have the highest RPI in 5-A in the state. They have been able to continue to play while others had COVID cancelations dotting their schedules.
McLean County had two straight games COVID canceled and were set to take the field Friday at Paulsen Stadium against Todd County Central for the first time since Oct. 2. Then, Thursday morning the game against Todd County Central was canceled because of COVID.
McLean County athletic director Marc Searcy said a big district matchup with Hancock County next week in Calhoun is still on, for now. If McLean County can’t get all its district games in, playoff seeding may be partially set by the RPI.
Hancock County had loads of momentum after edging Owensboro Catholic, 30-29, on Oct. 16, but the Hornets also got the next week off with a COVID cancelation. They picked up a game at LaRue County on Friday and will finish the regular season on Nov. 6 at McLean County.
The unexpected break last Friday might have given Hancock County a chance to recharge after the emotional win over Catholic.
By moving what would have been the season-ending Breckinridge County game to today, OHS will have the first Friday night in November off.
That could be a good break heading into the playoffs.
“We’ve been pleased with the progress we’re making week to week,” Fallin said. “Next week we can kind of touch up, clean up some things. It’s a great time to work on focus, attention to detail.”
OHS has had only three fumbles lost this season, but that’s too many, according to Fallin. He wasn’t joking.
“To win a state championship requires a lot of things,” Fallin said. “You have to have talent, you have to be lucky, you have to have some good fortune, you can’t beat yourself. We’ve got to focus on not beating ourselves.”
Fallin noticed that Tuesday was maybe the first day of practice this fall that truly felt like a day moving from October to November.
High school football playoffs are usually Owensboro High School’s time of the year.
“(Tuesday) at practice, it was almost a cold day,” Fallin said. “We tell them all the time, you have to earn the right to play in the cold, not everybody gets the chance to practice in the cold. It’s an exciting time of year.”
