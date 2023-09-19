Browns Steelers Football

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt celebrates in the end zone after recovering a fumble by Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson and returning it for a touchdown during his team’s win Monday night in Pittsburgh.

 Associated Press

PITTSBURGH — T.J. Watt scooped up a fumble by DeShaun Watson and ran 17 yards for the go-ahead touchdown midway through the fourth quarter, and the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Cleveland Browns 26-22 on Monday night in a game overshadowed by a serious knee injury to Cleveland star running back Nick Chubb.

The Steelers (1-1) beat the Browns (1-1) for the 20th straight time at home in the regular season when outside linebacker Alex Highsmith — who returned an interception for a touchdown on the game’s first snap — beat Cleveland left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. off the edge and chopped the ball out of Watson’s hands.

