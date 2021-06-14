Stiles West has won 70CC ATV Race Quad open class championships recently in Pennsylvania and Georgia.
He’s had a mix of success and some mechanical setbacks during a stretch that also included a season-opening race weekend in Texas.
“We had three new quads built over winter, he had won the most motos (prelim races), he was running in the lead in all three classes he was in, and all three bikes broke,” said Todd West, Stiles’ dad and a founder of E Racing, which has been building 4-wheel ATV for other racers.
“Usually Texas is the first race of the year, and it’s an 18-hour drive.”
Stiles recovered from the Texas loss when he went to Pennsylvania and had a bad wreck where the bike flipped three or four times, according to Todd.
“He was able to get back on 4 wheeler, and ended up second in that moto,” Todd said. “He was riding mad, but he could work his way back to the front to give himself a chance to win the overall.”
Stiles did win the Sunday moto and the overall division title.
West Racing will go to a national event in Walnut, Illinois, next weekend.
Stiles has also done some running at Western Kentucky Arena Cross in Greenville, just to get more time on what are larger and more powerful 4-wheelers.
“He’s on faster bikes, bigger bikes,” Todd said. “On the smaller bikes he can do more, but the ones he is on now weigh more, he can’t make the bike do more now, but he’s getting there.”
Stiles did a good job keeping himself in the moto race where he wrecked.
“When I wrecked in Pennsylvania, as soon as it went sideways I said it’s done,” Stiles said. “But surprisingly I wasn’t injured. I stood up, got on the bike, started it up, saw the leaders half a track away and said no way. But I got back to them. My main focus was hoping my bike was OK.”
Stiles won a national championship in 2019 and then went back to back in 2020. This year he’s moved up in the age 8-11 class, 70CC automatic for nationals, which is the fastest He’s also running in the 70 shifter and the 90 open junior.
Stiles is a seventh grader at Daviess County Middle School.
In building more racers for Stiles and others, Todd and his team have been looking more for endurance in the equipment than sheer speed.
“My mindset has changed,” Todd said. “Stiles has talent, now I want a bike that has a better chance to finish the race.”
Stiles has been taking more time studying races and race courses where he’s competing.
“He’s watching races on YouTube, looking for his racing lines,” Todd said. “He’s seeing every race he can, he puts a lot of work into it, when we get to a place to race, he gets out there and walks the track, he tries to be more prepared.”
The early part of the season has gone pretty well, considering some of the mechanical issues.
“I’m really proud of myself, I came back from that wreck,” Stiles said. “I’m proud of how year has gone so far.
