For the second straight game, a shorthanded Kentucky team survived a double-digit first half deficit to earn a victory as they defeated LSU 71-66 at Rupp Arena on Wednesday.
The win improved Kentucky to 23-5 overall, 12-3 in Southeastern Conference play, 17-0 at Rupp Arena and allowed them to avoid a season sweep at the hands of the Tigers.
Both of Kentucky’s starting guards TyTy Washington (lower leg) and Sahvir Wheeler (wrist), missed their second straight game due to injury Wednesday. The Wildcats were able to survive without the duo Saturday at home against Alabama, and found a way to do it again Wednesday.
Oscar Tshiebwe led Kentucky with 17 points and grabbed 16 rebounds as he recorded his 22nd double-double of the season.
Bryce Hopkins chipped in a career-high 13 points off the bench as Kentucky found their “next man up” with Washington and Wheeler out.
“What he did today is he rebounded, he went to the offensive glass, he tried to guard, he was involved in everything, made a stick back, made a 15-footer, but there was nothing crazy, crazy,” John Calipari said postgame.
“We’re all talking about him because he did what the team needed him to do.”
Davion Mintz and Kellan Grady also scored 13 in the victory.
Xavier Pinson led the Tigers with 24 points. LSU could not stay out of foul trouble as it committed 25 fouls in the game leading to several extra free-throw attempts and possessions for Kentucky. Tigers leading scorer Tari Eason fouled out with 9:28 left in the game and was held to just five points. Efton Reid and Brandon Murray also fouled out for the Tigers.
“In the first half, we imposed our will on them and in the second half, they imposed their will on us,” Pinson said. “It sucks to say, but they played harder and they were the better team.”
Kentucky jumped out in front 6-3 early and held LSU scoreless for the game’s first two minutes but an 8-0 Tiger run helped the visitors take an 11-8 lead into the game’s first media timeout.
LSU would extend its lead after the break as it used a 9-4 run that was aided by a questionable dead ball technical foul called against Kentucky’s Lance Ware to push their lead to 20-13 heading into the second media stop of the first half.
After the break, Grady knocked down his first shot of the night to cut the Tiger lead to five, but LSU answered with a Pinson layup and a Darius Days three to push their advantage to 25-15 and forced Calipari to call timeout.
Kentucky closed the half on an 8-6 run to make it a 31-23 game in favor of LSU heading into halftime.
In the first half, Kentucky did not make a single 3-pointer and missed four free-throw attempts as they struggled to break LSU’s full-court press.
UK opened the second half by hitting their first 3-pointer of the night as Mintz drilled a basket from deep range. By the first media timeout pulled within two as Hopkins scored four straight points and Mintz connected on a layup to make it 36-34.
Hopkins would continue to roll after the timeout as he made a pair of rebound baskets to give Kentucky their first lead since early in the first half.
By the second media break, the Wildcats pushed their advantage to 45-40 as they opened the second half on a 22-9 run.
With 6:47 to go, Kentucky held their largest lead yet at 53-45 when LSU’s Eric Gaines knocked down a 3-pointer to cut the lead to five. Kentucky would answer with a 9-2 to push their advantage to 12 at 62-50 forcing Will Wade to call timeout with 3:54 to go.
The Tigers finished the game on a 16-7 run as their full-court press continued to give Kentucky fits, but it was too little too late for them as the Wildcats closed out their second straight win.
“They did some stuff pressing that we’re going to have to work on,” Calipari said. “But you press when we’ve got our full compliment of guards and you stretch the court out on us, good luck.”
Kentucky will hit the road Saturday and visit No. 18 Arkansas at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville. Tip-off is scheduled for 1 p.m.
