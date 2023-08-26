OWESPTS-08-26-23 STOCKDALE FEATURE

Former Apollo High School track and field standout Kaidhyn Stockdale, seen competing in a meet last season, has been selected to represent the United States at the World Abilitysport Games in December.

 Submitted photo

Former Apollo High School track and field standout Kaidhyn Stockdale overcame a multitude challenges throughout his life to emerge as a three-time KHSAA state champion — and the 18-year-old is just getting started.

Stockdale, who won the Class 3-A adapted shot put state title in 2021, 2022 and 2023, along with a record-setting 3-A adaptive discus state championship in 2023, has been selected to represent the United States in the shot put, discus and javelin throws at the World Abilitysport Games in Thailand in December. His selection came in the midst of a non-stop summer schedule that also included record-breaking performances at the Peachtree Paragames in Atlanta and a U20 gold medal at Junior Nationals in Alabama.

