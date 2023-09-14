Kentucky offensive coordinator Liam Coen will resume play-calling duties when the Wildcats host Akron on Saturday at Kroger Field, head coach Mark Stoops announced on Wednesday.
“Liam will be back in his normal capacity which we’re just very grateful [for],” Stoops said on the SEC coaches teleconference. “I will refrain from saying too much. I’m sure Liam will tell the story as he wishes.”
Coen, who was admitted to and treated at UK Chandler Hospital over the weekend following an undisclosed medical episode, provided an update on his status via social media on Tuesday.
“My family and I thank you for all the support and prayers these past couple of days,” Coen posted to X (formerly Twitter). “The #BBN community is truly amazing. I’m doing much better, thankful for the care I received at UK Chandler Hospital, and can’t wait to see you Saturday at Kroger Field — Go Cats!”
The school first issued a written statement regarding Coen’s condition on Sunday night.
“On Sept. 10, 2023, at approximately 12:40 p.m., University of Kentucky assistant football coach Liam Coen had a medical episode while at work at UK’s football offices on campus. He is currently in good condition at UK Chandler Hospital while doctors and medical personnel continue to monitor him and he is expected to be released Monday. Out of respect for his privacy and that of his family, we will have no additional comment at this time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.