Kentucky offensive coordinator Liam Coen will resume play-calling duties when the Wildcats host Akron on Saturday at Kroger Field, head coach Mark Stoops announced on Wednesday.

“Liam will be back in his normal capacity which we’re just very grateful [for],” Stoops said on the SEC coaches teleconference. “I will refrain from saying too much. I’m sure Liam will tell the story as he wishes.”

