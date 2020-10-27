Change might be afoot for the University of Kentucky offense.
Terry Wilson‘s still listed as a potential starting quarterback against Georgia, but for the first time so is someone else: Joey Gatewood, who has played in three games as a backup, is now listed with “or” alongside Wilson at No. 1 spot on UK’s depth chart.
Gatewood appeared twice in mop-up time, against Mississippi State and at Tennessee, before he got more crucial looks at Missouri as part of the coaching staff’s efforts to jump-start an offense that proved to be without a battery on Saturday. Play at the quarterback position isn’t the only reason UK failed to move the ball last weekend, but it’s a reason: Wilson went 4-for-11 and Gatewood 1-for-3 to combine for 50 yards against a Tigers defense that entered the game having allowed an averaged of 307.6 yards through the air in its three previous contests.
“We felt like the way Missouri was going to play us, that they were going to be one-on-one outside and press us and get in our face outside, and load up on the run game,” head coach Mark Stoops said during his Monday news conference. “… We felt like we had to push the ball down the field a little bit and create some in the pass game. Unfortunately, we were not very effective in that.”
Stoops wasn’t certain when a call will get made on who gets the starting nod against the Bulldogs, but Gatewood might have a leg up early in the week; Wilson suffered a “minor injury” at Missouri that was expected to keep him out of Monday’s practice, allowing Gatewood to take more reps with the No. 1 offense and opening up more reps for true freshman Beau Allen, whom Stoops said he would like to get more game-ready in the coming weeks.
A switch to Gatewood, if made, would fall in line with some other changes made to Kentucky’s depth chart, indicating that something of a youth movement is on deck at the skill positions. Sophomore running back Chris Rodriguez, the Cats’ leading rusher through five games, is now listed with an “or” alongside senior A.J. Rose, who has started 18 straight games. True freshman receiver Mike Drennen, a backup last week at Missouri, is now a starter, and fellow freshman Izayah Cummings, a possible backup the last couple of weeks, has a firmer hold on a No. 2 spot.
Stoops described some failings with the Cats’ run-pass option plays on Saturday but did not pin those shortcomings on Wilson exclusively.
“I’m not going to put any one thing on the quarterback because that gets blown out of proportion,” Stoops said. “We need to play better as a unit.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.