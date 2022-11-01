Levis

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis looks to throw during the Wildcats’ loss to Tennessee on Saturday in Knoxville, Tenn.

 Associated Press

Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops said following his team’s 44-6 loss to undefeated Tennessee on Saturday in Knoxville that there would be “no hiding” from the team’s recent struggles.

The main culprit for Kentucky’s 5-3 start is the poor play on the offensive side of the ball.

