Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops said following his team’s 44-6 loss to undefeated Tennessee on Saturday in Knoxville that there would be “no hiding” from the team’s recent struggles.
The main culprit for Kentucky’s 5-3 start is the poor play on the offensive side of the ball.
Kentucky’s offense, led by first-year offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello ranks 97th in the country in scoring offense (23.9 points per game), 100th in total offense (352.6 yards per game), 109th in rushing offense (112.6 YPG) and 68th in passing offense (240 YPG).
Saturday, the offense turned the ball over three times, passed for just 98 yards on a Volunteer defense that entered play ranked 130th out of 131 teams in the country at defending the pass and gave Tennessee’s top-ranked offense an average starting field position of its own 45-yard-line, setting UK’s 20th ranked defense nationally up for failure.
In total, Kentucky’s offense gained just 205 yards, scored just one touchdown and went 2-for-13 on third down.
“We didn’t run it effectively enough,” Stoops said postgame. “We weren’t good in the play-action game. We weren’t good in the screen game, we weren’t good in any area. You have no chance to beat Tennessee if you have 200 yards of offense and not enough first downs.”
Stoops’ assessment was similar at his Monday press conference.
“Obviously, you’re not very pleased with that result,” Stoops reiterated Monday.
With a poor performance at Tennessee and overall struggles all season, Stoops admitted to having to take a look at Kentucky’s pro-style offensive scheme.
Under an NFL assistant in Liam Coen last year, Kentucky’s offense took a huge step forward at being more balanced and was far more productive. But Coen returned to the NFL as offensive coordinator of the Los Angeles Rams, and the UK offense has yet to replicate that success with another former NFL assistant in Scangarello this fall.
Stoops made it clear that it’s time to evaluate the offensive system.
“You have to always look at things and evaluate things and then see the good and the bad and where you’re falling short,” Stoops said Monday.
“What else you’re going to do? There’s nothing drastic. You certainly better look at it, and you better address it, and you better get it fixed, or you’re not going to last, but again, we’ve been through it,” Stoops said. “There are some areas where everybody can do better. Where we can certainly coach better, we can be put in a better position. Guys can step up and make plays, personnel, you name it, injury, but there’s enough blame to go around.
“We are constantly evaluating, constantly looking at things and striving to be better.”
Throughout the offseason, Scangarello discussed ways in which Kentucky would use complex schemes and plays to catch defenses off guard.
Now many, including Stoops, are wondering if Kentucky simply needs to simplify things in order to put more points on the board.
“Yes. It’s a fair criticism and things we got to look at,” Stoops said when asked if Kentucky needed to simplify its offense. “Why and where we’re spending our time, all those things, we have to look at to put our players in a position to be more successful. So that’s on us as well.”
