LEXINGTON
As Mark Stoops enters his 11th season as head coach of the Kentucky football team, even he struggles to sum up the last decade he’s spent in Lexington.
“Sometimes it feels like an eternity, and sometimes it feels like a blink of an eye,” Stoops said with a laugh Friday at UK Media Day inside Kroger Field. “It’s been a journey, to say the least.”
There have been plenty of highs and plenty of lows, but as a whole, the Wildcats’ program has never been in a better position than it is now.
Under Stoops, the Wildcats have gone 66-59 — putting him atop the school’s all-time wins list. He’s also the only coach since Bear Bryant in 1946-53 to sport a career winning record with the Cats.
In 2023, UK will look to reach its school-record eighth bowl game. Only nine teams, including SEC foes Georgia, Alabama and Mississippi State, have a longer active bowl game streak than the Cats.
When UK hired Stoops to his first head coaching job in 2013, it was obvious that there was work to be done to overhaul the program. Now, a decade later, it’s obvious how much effort has gone in to creating a winning environment in Lexington.
And, of course, with constant changes and new challenges, the work is never done.
More from this section
“I think the times are very different right now than when I stepped into this job,” Stoops said. “As I mentioned many different times, you better be ready and willing to adapt and to change, or else you will be irrelevant very quickly. We’re trying to keep up with those times.”
Stoops admitted that last year’s 7-6 campaign presented a number of struggles, not just on the field but also in managing the NCAA transfer portal and Name, Image and Likeness rules. Though the Cats have found more success than disappointment in both regards, Stoops said last fall was the first time it “hit us right in the face.”
“The first 10 years, you constantly heard me talk about build, build, build the winning culture, select the right teammates, constantly developing them — and things are different,” he said. “We have to do that very quickly now. You look at the roster, you look at the roster turnover, and there’s not 100 guys in that room that have been there for years and have heard me talk and heard us build that culture. It’s different.
“I feel like we have a very good football team, but we have to come together to be united and be a team very quickly. Even between last year and right now, I learned different things. The approach has to be different.”
Stoops didn’t go into specifics, but he noted that any weaknesses from last year have been addressed through either personnel changes, scheme adjustments or both. And, to his point, there isn’t a lot of time to build chemistry over a period of years with the way college football operates now.
But the Cats are rolling with the changes.
“Hopefully through the course of this four weeks, we’re going to improve in a lot of areas,” Stoops said. “It’s a great group, and we’re attacking every day. The approach may be different than 10,11 years ago, but the enthusiasm is still the same.”
With Stoops as the helm, Kentucky has all the tools to be a competitive team within the SEC. And, with recent renovations to Kroger Field, a new indoor training facility, world-class facilities and players consistently striving to improve, there’s no reason the Cats can’t break into the league’s upper echelon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.