LEXINGTON — Mark Stoops’ 16-minute Monday press conference might’ve set a record for his shortest in several years — and it was certainly far shorter than its usual half an hour.
Why? It’s time to get back to work and there wasn’t much to say or ask following last Saturday’s embarrassing 24-14 home loss to unranked South Carolina.
Kentucky struggled in every single phase of the game Saturday.
The offense surrendered six sack, attributed to a combination of more poor play from the offensive line and quarterback Kaiya Sheron holding onto the ball too long.
On defense, Kentucky held its own in the first half, but missed countless tackles in the second half and let South Carolina pull away.
In the kicking game, Matt Ruffolo missed a 45-yard field goal attempt and Colin Goodfellow had a punt blocked.
What aggravated Stoops most? The defensive-minded head coach was nearly speechless over the missed tackles and big plays allowed in the second half.
South Carolina had a Spencer Rattler screen pass to wide receiver Antwane Wells that went for a 42-yard touchdown and a 30-yard completion to Jalen Brooks on third-and-nine to set up an eventual field goal in the third quarter.
Early in the fourth quarter, the Gamecocks were able to pick up 45 yards on a MarShawn Lloyd run and, two plays later, found the end zone with a 24-yard run by Brooks.
The big plays turned a 7-7 halftime score into a 24-7 Gamecock lead.
“Very disappointed, to be honest with you, in some support,” Stoops said. “Without getting too in detail or throwing any one person under the bus or any one group or anything like that, it just was missed plays. Really, no excuse for it, honestly. No disrespect to them, because we do it too, but even the screen ... It took forever.
“When we do that, usually we get blown up. It goes for a touchdown and just a poor angle. Wrong fit. I mean, there’s no excuse. It’s very aggravating.”
The easy excuse for Kentucky’s performance is that star quarterback and soon-to-be first-round draft pick Will Levis was out with a foot injury leaving Sheron to make his first career start having never completed a pass at the college level before Saturday.
But Stoops was having none of that.
“Obviously, when you lose one of the top players in college football that doesn’t help your football team,” Stoops said. “But it’s still no excuse for the way we played around him.”
Sheron struggled as he finished 15-for-27 passing, going for 178 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. But Stoops noted Sheron received little help. There were multiple dropped passes and poor protection limiting the young quarterback’s effectiveness.
“For the first time (first start), I mentioned it, I felt like it during the game and it held true after watching the tape that we didn’t play very good around him at times,” Stoops said.
With Levis still day-to-day, and Kentucky facing a must-win game to keep hopes of at least an eight- or nine-win season alive, the task doesn’t get easier.
No. 16 ranked Mississippi State comes to town Saturday, and like South Carolina will be looking to snap a Kroger Field losing streak.
The Bulldogs have not won in Lexington since 2014, but have had the Cats number in Starkville, winning every game there since 2008.
UK will have to slow down America’s 27th-ranked offense and put points up against the country’s 54th-ranked defense.
“Obviously, anytime you’re playing Mike Leach, he can move the football. They’re very good at what they do,” Stoops said. “Their quarterback, Will Rogers, is playing at a very, very high level. Extremely comfortable. In total command of that offense. They have two dynamic running backs, and always have playmakers on the perimeter.
“Defensively, I think they’re doing a very good job,” Stoops said. “Zach Arnett has got those guys playing. Very experienced group.”
