Akron Kentucky Football

Kentucky defensive back Andru Phillips tackles Akron wide receiver Jasaiah Gathings during Saturday’s game in Lexington.

 Associated Press

Getting game reps is, of course, important to everyone, but arguably no position group on Kentucky’s roster needed to play three games before starting SEC play than UK’s young cornerback core.

Entering the season, Kentucky’s corners combined for just four starts in their college careers. Andru Phillips, UK’s starting field cornerback, played in all 13 games last season and started four, making him UK’s only corner with starting experience entering the season, but he played more at the nickel position than the outside spot he is playing now. In 2021, Phillips played in just nine games in a limited role and as a true freshman in 2020 he appeared in just four, making one tackle.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.