Coming off one of their most impressive all-around performances of the season, the Owensboro Red Devils are eager to take the next step towards a KHSAA Class 5-A championship when upstart Bullitt Central comes calling Friday.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.at historic Rash Stadium.
OHS (11-1) stretched its winning streak to 11 games last Friday by demolishing one of western Kentucky’s most formidable teams, Graves County, 43-0 — a team that played the Red Devils within a touchdown during the regular season.
“We had a good week of practice and executed well on both sides of the ball,” Owensboro head coach Jay Fallin said. “We did a good job of avoiding penalties and played a pretty clean game, for the most part.
“Now, it’s on to the third round, and I expect our team to be buttoned-up and ready to bring focus and intensity against a quality Bullitt Central team — you get this far in the postseason, you better be ready to play.”
The Cougars (9-3) — who have never beaten Owensboro in four tries — are coming off a lopsided 48-7 conquest of visiting Louisville Fairdale.
In that one, Bullitt Central was paced by stellar running back Zachary Shofner, who rambled for 173 yards and four touchdowns. Moreover, quarterback Eli Burkhead was highly efficient, completing 8-of-10 passes for 67 yards and two TDs to Zachary Rose, who caught three passes for 67 yards.
Defensively, the Cougars were paced by linebacker Blake Pedley, who registered two tackles for loss and recovered a pair of fumbles.
“Their senior running back (Shofner) is very good, and they’re big up front,” Fallin said. “They lean pretty heavily on their running game, but their quarterback (Burkhead) is also very solid, does a good job running the offense.
“Pedley is an outstanding inside linebacker, very active, very quick to the football.
“This is a team that plays very hard on both sides of the line.”
The Red Devils, meanwhile, dominated Graves County — getting a breakout performance from junior quarterback Kasey Boone, who hit on 15-of-27 aerials for 225 yards and four touchdowns.
Speedy running back Kenyata Carbon carried 10 times for 98 yards and a score. He also caught two passes for 51 yards and a pair of TDs. Jeremiah Goodwin also had two touchdown receptions.
Defensively, the Red Devils continue to be led by standout linebacker Zach Clark, who recorded a team-high 13 tackles. In addition, Goodwin had three tackles for loss and four different OHS players picked off Graves County passes.
“I think we have an advantage on the perimeter in terms of speed, and we need to take advantage of that on both offense and defense,” Fallin said. “Kasey did a good job throwing the football and opening up our run game last week, and we’re pretty strong and unpredictable offensively when we’re getting that kind of balance.
“I really like the way we’re playing on the defensive side. We need to continue to be opportunistic on that side of the ball and take advantage of every mistake by the opposition.
“It’s an exciting time of the year, and we’re excited to be in this position, playing a third-round playoff game at home — our guys will be ready to play.”
