M-I FB DEFENSIVE POY

Daviess County’s Isaac Blue puts a big hit on McCracken County’s Jonathan Venable for a loss during game action Sept. 30 at Reid Stadium.

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

Isaac Blue was a very good player who wanted to be a great player for the Daviess County High School football team during his senior season — and, thanks to a full-on commitment to the weight room and gymnasium, he became just that.

Blue helped Daviess County win six of 10 regular-season games, far and away paced the team in total tackles (130) and tackles for loss (11), recovered three fumbles and emerged as a team leader.

