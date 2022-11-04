OWESPTS-11-04-22 FF PLAYER FEATURE

Daviess County’s Isaac Blue closes in McCracken County’s Jack Bradley during game action on Sept. 30 at Reid Stadium.

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

Isaac Blue, a four-year starter for the Daviess County High School football program, chiseled himself into a more formidable force this past offseason, and the results have been outstanding for the Panthers.

Through a rigorous workout program and altered eating habits, the 6-foot-3 Blue dropped upwards of 40 pounds and now weighs in a streamlined 220.

