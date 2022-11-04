Isaac Blue, a four-year starter for the Daviess County High School football program, chiseled himself into a more formidable force this past offseason, and the results have been outstanding for the Panthers.
Through a rigorous workout program and altered eating habits, the 6-foot-3 Blue dropped upwards of 40 pounds and now weighs in a streamlined 220.
“I slimmed down this past year and it’s really opened up my athleticism on the field of play,” said Blue, a linebacker on defense and a right tackle on offense. “I really gained a love and appreciation of the gym, put in two or three hours of work a day, and the pounds started coming off.
“I feel much faster, much quicker, and the weight loss has allowed me to be more versatile on both sides of the line.”
This season, Blue has been instrumental in helping the Panthers go 6-4, entering tonight’s KHSAA Class 6-A playoff game against visiting North Hardin. He leads the team with 104 total tackles, including eight tackles for loss and a sack.
“Isaac is the most versatile athlete I’ve ever coached,” Daviess County head coach Matt Brannon said. “He can play almost any position in the front end of our defense. He’s strong enough to be an offensive lineman, but has transformed himself into a tremendous athlete — he could play tight end or running back if we needed him to.
“He is the strongest player on our team, and he leads by the way he plays on Fridays. He has a great attitude and he will be missed after this season, on the field and in the locker room as well.”
Blue said being prepared is essential to his success.
“I watch a lot of fim of the opposing offense throughout the week,” Blue said. “I study their formations, their tendencies, get an idea of what they like to do in certain situations. It helps once you step on the field. Some of the biggest plays made are the ones where you were anticipating the correct way, and that comes from film study.”
More from this section
“On offense, losing the weight has helped me be quicker on pulls and faster at getting to the next level downfield. The strength I need is still there, but I’m quicker and faster at the same time.”
In 2021, Blue registered 47 total tackles, incuding five tackles for loss and two sacks, to help Daviess County go 11-2 and reach the third round of the playoffs, before falling to eventual state champion St. Xavier.
“I think a big culture shift in the program started last year,” Blue said. “You could tell right from the beginning that everybody got along well, that players were unselfish, playing for the team instead of themselves, and that created a great chemistry.
“I think we’ve continued to carry that on this season, and this is a senior class that is determined to put together another successful run in the postseason.”
Blue enjoys the competitiveness inherent with the sport.
“Winning is a great feeling, so I love to prepare for victory,” Blue said. “Football has provided me a great bond with my teammates and I think that’s something that will stick with all of us forever.”
Now, Blue is focused on the tasks at hand for DC in the postseason.
“This is what you play for, right here,” Blue said. “We’re excited, ready to go, and we have a lot of confidence in our team. We believe we can accomplish big things — we just need to play as a team, eliminate stupid mistakes, be as prepared as we can possibly be, then step on the field and execute.
“Coach Brannon talks all the time about riding the waves of emotion, and this is what we need to do the rest of the way.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.