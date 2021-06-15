The second evening of the Owensboro Street Soccer Bowl was going strong by 5 p.m. on Monday.
There was a matchup featuring the Nicknaldo’s, a mix of Daviess County and Owensboro Catholic players, going against Maroons Nikos in a high school game at Legion Park.
The Nicknaldo’s were quick and crisp on the way to a 7-1 win.
A second game in the fast-moving tournament had the Red Devils, a team with Owensboro High School players, going against the Maroons Takis. That game was intense and ended in a 2-2 tie.
There would be games going on until 10 or 11 Monday night and each night this week through Friday. Knockout rounds run Thursday and Friday.
“This is the third annual, and we have 29 teams, which is the most we’ve had,” said Nikos Agisilaou, one of the organizers of the Street Soccer Bowl along with his brother, Christakis.
Nikos and Christakis are coaching high school teams, playing on Adult division teams, and helping referee games.
“Toward the end of the week when it’s the knockout rounds, it’s going to get intense,” Nikos said.
They were concerned with how many teams would be in the event considering it got knocked out because of the COVID-19 pandemic last summer, but the response has been strong.
“Nikos and Taki, they do a great job and everybody loves it,” said Ryan Haley, Owensboro High School’s boys’ soccer coach. “This brings a Dust Bowl environment for soccer. They had 29 teams, it’s mixed divisions between middle school and high school, almost everybody is competitive.”
Skills with the ball used in regular soccer are improved by both street soccer and futsal.
“This is very similar to futsal, just shorter,” Haley said. “This is about ability on the ball. You can tell who’s comfortable with it, who’s not, it’s all about possession and control. This is all about how good you are with controlling the ball. It’s much tighter and in space, you have a defender on your back immediately. I wish we had something like this for a season.”
Austin Martin scored a couple of goals for Nicknaldo’s, and he plays for Owenboro Catholic.
“It makes you think faster and it definitely helps your technical ability,” Martin said of the benefits of playing street soccer. “This makes it easier to play under pressure for actual soccer.”
Nick Vincent was a teammate on Nicknaldo’s who also scored. Vincent plays at Daviess County.
“I play as a winger,” Vincent said. “Like with futsal, it’s a smaller court, everything is quicker. It hones your skills, if you play up top it gets you thinking about attacking.”
It has been fun playing in a quick-paced tournament in front of some crowds.
“This court is open 24/7,” Vincent said. “I’m out here every Friday night, there are always people out here playing, it’s great.”
There will also be food trucks at the event throughout the week.
