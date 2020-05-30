Never fear, the 3rd annual Street Soccer Bowl is still here — despite being pushed back a month due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Originally scheduled for June 14-20, a slightly-shortened version of the event is now slated to be held July 9-13 at Owensboro’s Legion Park.
“The City (of Owensboro) spoke to us at the beginning of April and told us we were going to be able to have the event in June,” tournament director Nikos Agisilaou said. “We’ve decided to give it a go in July, and we’re hoping for the best.”
Agisilaou, who played competitive soccer at Owensboro High School and Kentucky Wesleyan College, believes the event has caught on in the city during its short history.
“The first year we were really unsure about a lot of things,” he said. “Street soccer was new to Owensboro, and we weren’t certain how the public would react to it.
“We had 23 teams in three divisions, and my brother (Christakis) and I kind of did it all. We coached almost every team in the middle school division, we played in the adult division, and we refereed when we weren’t coaching or playing.
“Last year, we had more help, and it went a little smoother for us.”
Agisilaou believes the event ultimately struck a nerve with the sporting public.
“I think a lot of the fans, especially the older generation, were just curious in the beginning,” said Agisilaou, a Madisonville-North Hopkins High School boys’ soccer assistant coach for Christakis. “But the more they watched it, the more they appreciated the fast-paced play. The action is similar to a fast-paced basketball or football game, and there’s a lot of scoring in street soccer.
“Overall, I think they found it to be an exciting event — it grew on them as the tournament progressed. Once you see it firsthand, I believe it becomes very appealing.”
This year’s event will feature middle school (competitive and co-ed noncompetitive), boys’ high school, girls’ high school and adult divisions.
“We’re looking forward to another exciting tournament,” Agisilaou said. “We hope everyone will come out and support us as they’ve done the past couple of years.”
To enter the Street Soccer Bowl, contact Agisilaou at nagisilaou@aol.com or search for Owensboro Street Soccer on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.
