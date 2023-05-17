Will Strode hit a solo home run on the first pitch of the first at-bat for Apollo High School in the 9th District Baseball Tournament.
Noah Cook on the pitcher’s mound and Apollo’s defense behind him made that 1-run blast hold up for a 1-0 win Tuesday night at a crowded Chautauqua Park.
The Eagles (20-11) will face Owensboro High School on Thursday at 6 p.m. for the district championship. Apollo and OHS advance to the 3rd Region Baseball Tournament at Hancock County, which is scheduled to begin Saturday.
Strode provided enough offense, and starting pitcher Noah Cook was in command for most of his six innings on the mound for Apollo.
“As coach (Jody) Hamilton said, Who would’ve thought that the first swing of the bat, the first pitch of the game, was going to make all the difference, but it did, and the only way that happened is because those two guys made it hold up,” Apollo coach Brandon Dennis said.
Facing Owensboro Catholic ace Grant Parson, Strode planted the first pitch fastball well over the left field wall.
“Coming into the game I know he likes to throw first pitch fastballs,” Strode said of Parson. “I was looking for that first pitch, I saw it really early out of his hand and I just let it rip. It was good that was the difference maker, but it was just a good moment, I’ll always remember that.”
Apollo got one more baserunner to second base in the game, and only had three baserunners total after the home run.
“That guy has a way (Parson), we saw him twice, after the first inning of both games he got stronger and stronger,” Dennis said. “That’s why it was so big to get that run on the board, but it was painful to have to make it hold up.”
Parson finished with 10 strikeouts with a walk and gave up four hits.
Cook was also strong pitching the ball, getting seven strikeouts and also giving up four hits.
“I was on today, missed my spots a couple of times, but I was able to persevere and fight back, fill up the zone,” Cook said. “I give all credit to my defense, they made the routine plays and the plays that were not routine. Outside fastball was getting them, the slider, curve ball was really working today too.”
Josh Mayes made a diving catch in centerfield in the top of the sixth for Apollo on a fly ball by Catholic’s Mason Moser that turned into a double play on Mayes’ throw to second. Strode pitched the final inning for Apollo, getting two groundouts and a flyout while giving up a single to Barrett Evans.
“We had our chances several times and just couldn’t get a key hit, that’s the sign of a team that hasn’t been around very much,” Catholic coach Hamilton said of the young Aces. “We came into the year very inexperienced, we started making great strides, then we had illnesses and injuries. We started getting our pieces to the puzzle back, but the rhythm, we didn’t have time to get them all there. You’ve got to tip your cap to Cook, and they made that play in center field.
“Grant was spectacular, as good as publicized anywhere you’d want to see,” Hamilton said.
Catholic finished the season 18-14.
“When we came out of Florida and started playing games, we thought we were as good as anybody in the region, and I still think that,” Hamilton said. “During the All ‘A’ we had a couple of guys go down. At one time we had five starters out, the last time we played them we had five starters out and they beat us 2-0.”
OWENSBORO CATH 000 000 0 — 0 5 0
APOLLO 100 000 x — 1 4 1
WP-Cook. LP-Parson. HR-Strode (A).
