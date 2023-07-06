Adou Thiero knew he was in a different level of basketball when he was matched up against Chris Livingston in one of their first practices at the University of Kentucky.
“As soon as I got here,” Thiero said of when he first realized he would have to spend time in the weight room. “I got matched up with Chris, he gave me a mean shoulder to the middle of my chest, after that I knew I had to get stronger.”
Thiero is one of those second-year Wildcats who looks a lot different than when he arrived in Lexington as one of the last players to join the team before school started in August, 2022.
Thiero had a family connection to Kentucky coach John Calipari, which helped him land at Kentucky.
Thiero’s dad, Almany, played three seasons for Calipari at Memphis.
Thiero and the rest of the Wildcats are getting ready for the GLOBL JAM next week in Toronto, and then they will keep preparing 2023-24 season.
Thiero was listed as 6-foot-6, 185 pounds when he came to UK. He was still getting taller and bigger last season with continued growth expected, but Thiero didn’t try a guess at his latest height.
That has been estimated at 6-8 now, and Thiero knew for sure he was closing in on 220 pounds of muscle.
“I came in 180 and I’m probably 215 now,” Thiero said. “I’m definitely taller. I could tell I’ve got more strength. The little bumps I tried to do last year weren’t working. Now it works. It helps me get to my spots, puts me in better positions to score, or get the ball to the open man to hit a shot from corner wings or the top of the key.”
Thiero went on a big-time protein diet to help fuel the apparent weight lifting and working out.
“I was eating what they were giving me, no secret to it, a whole bunch of protein,” Thiero said.
The sophomore wing is considered one of the most versatile Wildcats on the roster. He played all over the floor last season from point guard to power forward in limited duty, and Thiero was confident he could handle any of those spots.
“I think I could play one through four,” Thiero said. “I basically was asked to do that last year, but I wasn’t as ready. I think I prepared for that this year.”
Most of his work in practices to get ready for Toronto has been between small forward and power forward.
“We’ve been playing around at the three and four,” Thiero said. “Just being able to get rebounds, push the ball. When I can get in the lane, get in the lane. If I can finish, or kick out to a teammate, or get it to the post, just be another playmaker at the four.”
Thiero is expected to be an better defensive player as well. He said improving his offensive production and ball handling were primary areas Thiero wanted to improve on.
“Definitely my shooting, that’s something I wanted to work on a lot, get it more consistent,” Thiero said. “Probably my ball handling, so I’m always ready if I ever need to handle the ball.”
Practices with an abundance of talent befitting the top ranked freshman class in the country have helped Thiero and everybody.
“It’s been real fun, being able to compete with everybody,” Thiero said. “Competing, knowing as soon as we get off the court we’re all going back to being teammates, just having a great time with each other, building a bond.”
UK will get that experience team building against older, experienced, physical players who have been on their teams together for awhile. The JAM is an under 23 years old event.
“It’s definitely going to be a great experience to go out and play against those teams,” Thiero said. “They’re older. They’ve played together a little longer than us. It will be a challenge to go out there and compete. The team we have right now, I think we’re able to do that.”
