Adou Thiero knew he was in a different level of basketball when he was matched up against Chris Livingston in one of their first practices at the University of Kentucky.

“As soon as I got here,” Thiero said of when he first realized he would have to spend time in the weight room. “I got matched up with Chris, he gave me a mean shoulder to the middle of my chest, after that I knew I had to get stronger.”

