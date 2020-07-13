Minor League baseball was one of the sports world’s COVID-19 casualties this summer, but that doesn’t mean Owensboro’s Cole Sturgeon isn’t playing professional baseball.
On Sunday, Sturgeon, a 28-year-old outfielder in the Boston Red Sox organization, reported to Sugarland, Texas, where he’ll compete in the four-team Constellation Energy League over the next six weeks.
Spearheaded by former MLB star pitcher Roger Clemens, among others, the league will provide non-big leaguers in the prime of their careers the opportunity to play baseball amid the ongoing pandemic.
Sturgeon, the former Owensboro Catholic High School and University of Louisville star, is excited about returning to the diamond for a 30-game schedule.
“Oh yeah, I’m ready to go,” Sturgeon said on Saturday. “We’ll be paid a flat fee for each week we play, and they’re paying for the hotel we’re staying in, so it’s definitely a good situation.
“Safety and testing is super-sensitive right now, so I believe I’ll be playing in an environment that is as safe as it can possibly be — really looking forward to being back out there.”
While it was announced on June 30 that there would be no MLB-affiliated minor league baseball in 2020, Sturgeon had prepared himself weeks earlier for that possibility.
“The way things were going in the spring, I figured there wasn’t going to be a true minor league season,” said Sturgeon, who helped lead Owensboro Southern to the Little League World Series in 2004. “So, I was trying to stay sharp, stay in shape any way I could and continue to hope for an opportunity to play.
“In Louisville, we moved some weights into a friend’s indoor facility, and a few of us were able to hit, throw and lift on our own. As stuff started to open up a little, we were able to get on a high school field and take some live at-bats, something that felt closer to game action.”
Meanwhile, Sturgeon’s affiliation with the Red Sox remains alive and well.
“We’ve been in constant contact through Zoom meetings since the pandemic started,” Sturgeon said. “They’ve been very good about keeping everyone informed and making sure everybody’s OK from a health standpoint — the Red Sox have been great.”
Last year in 99 games with Triple-A Pawtucket, the 6-foot, 180-pound Sturgeon batted .277 with 10 home runs, 43 RBIs, 17 doubles, two triples, and six stolen bases — solid numbers for the left-hander in his sixth professional season.
Now, Sturgeon continues to pursue his dream of reaching the major leagues — albeit from a different angle.
“With all the uncertainties out there, you never know, a door could be open,” Sturgeon said. “The Red Sox still have my rights, and I could be out of that league overnight.”
Could be. Who knows? If there’s one thing we’ve learned about 2020, it’s this: Virtually nothing appears to be out of the realm of possibility.
Go for it, young man, go for it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.