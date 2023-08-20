Players, coaches and fans of 32 high-quality high school volleyball teams filled the Owensboro Convention Center over the past two days as they participated in the annual Apollo Summer Slam, which concluded Saturday afternoon.
In less than 24 hours, competitors played in nearly 100 total matches.
“With 32 teams and 96 matches played from 6 o’clock last night to 5 o’clock this evening, it was a lot of volleyball,” Apollo coach Mary Howard said Saturday. “I’d say it’s the biggest regular-season tournament in the state and probably the most competitive.
“It’s an annual Apollo tradition, and this is the 22nd annual time it’s been held. It’s a big deal, and a lot of teams from across the state look forward to it every year. There were even some teams from Indiana and Tennessee. It’s something we’re really proud of at Apollo.”
Being able to use the convention center’s sports flooring helped the tournament go off without a hitch, as well.
“It was so cool,” Howard said, as she recalled seeing so many courts being used at once. “In years past, we’ve had to have six different sites going at one time, and logistically that’s a lot to do. To have all the games at the convention center, it was a lot more convenient and really cool to see all these different players and games going on at the same time.”
As a team, Apollo went 4-2 overall — starting with Friday night’s 2-0 win (25-5, 25-9) over McLean County and 2-1 victory (25-14, 23-25, 15-5) against University Heights. On Saturday, Apollo fell 2-1 (25-17, 23-25, 16-14) to Bullitt East, topped Nelson County 2-1 (16-25, 25-15, 15-12), lost 2-0 (25-22, 25-18) to Whitesville Trinity and won 2-0 (25-23, 25-13) over Thomas Nelson to wrap up silver bracket play.
Throughout the tournament, the E-Gals got contributions from Jennifer Lee (41 kills, 17 blocks); Abie Butterworth (37 kills); Ahalia Ramirez (105 assists, 28 digs, 12 aces, three kills); Kelsey Dickinson (67 digs, four digs); Kaley Dickinson (43 digs); Avery Gray (18 kills, two blocks); Kadi Daugherty (13 aces, 23 digs); Ella Alvey (33 digs, three aces); Macie King (10 kills, eight blocks) and Jessica Lee (two kills, four blocks).
“I’m so proud of how they played,” said Howard, whose team improved to 5-2 overall. “We really came out and saw great play from top to bottom from all of our players. We’ve got a big district matchup against Owensboro Catholic on Tuesday, so this was a great way to get us ready for that.”
Meanwhile, Owensboro picked up two victories in six Summer Slam matches. The Lady Devils split two games Friday, taking a 2-0 win (25-22, 25-10) against Evansville Harrison and falling 2-1 (23-25, 27-25, 15-9) to South Oldham. On Saturday, OHS fell 2-0 (25-13, 25-18) to Grayson County, lost 2-1 (19-23, 25-23, 15-13) against North East (Tenn.), beat Muhlenberg County 2-0 (25-17, 25-4) and lost 2-1 (25-23, 16-25, 15-10) to Muhlenberg.
Leaders for the Lady Devils were Addie Travis (46 kills, 23 digs, 12 aces, eight blocks); Kiersten Taylor (29 kills, 14 digs, five aces, three blocks, two assists); Chase Mather (23 kills, 19 digs, three aces, two assists); Ava Fincher (92 assists, 18 kills, 20 digs, eight blocks, eight aces); Mollie Bratcher (13 kills, eight blocks); Anna Travis (34 assists, 15 digs, 14 aces, six kills, three blocks); Rose Larsen (17 digs, 10 aces); Elizabeth Allen (four kills) and Avery Hayden (three digs, two aces).
“I thought overall, I was really pleased with our play during pool play,” said OHS coach Melissa Hibbs. “We were really clicking on all cylinders early. It was a highly-competitive pool where two of our matches went down to the wire and could’ve gone either way.
“Unfortunately for us, we weren’t able to finish off those matches, and we took those emotions into bracket play.”
As OHS fell to 2-5 overall, Hibbs saw areas where her team can grow.
“In bracket, we just weren’t there, mentally,” she added. “We made several unforced errors throughout those matches that aren’t indicative of our team and just couldn’t get anything going. We were able to pull it back together to finish on a high note with a win to hopefully carry that momentum into the week.”
Among other 9th District competitors, Daviess County went 3-3 in Summer Slam play — topping Paducah Tilghman 2-0 (25-12, 25-15) and falling to Central Hardin 2-0 (25-12, 25-9) on Friday. The next day, the Lady Panthers beat Grayson County 2-1 (25-20, 18-25, 15-10), won by forfeit against Russell County, lost to Thomas Nelson 2-1 (25-21, 23-25, 15-11) and fell to Nelson County 2-0 (25-14, 25-23).
Contributors for DC, which is now 3-4, were Keleigh Payne (22 kills, 27 digs, six blocks, four aces); Lauren Jean (28 kills, 47 digs, four blocks); Gracie Meserve (12 kills, 13 blocks); Kayla Jones (66 assists, 35 digs, 14 blocks); Maya Pollard (nine kills, 13 blocks); Macie Edge (31 digs, six aces, two assists); Rylan Westerfield (33 digs); Molly Baughmann (four kills, four digs, two blocks); Natalie Petri (two kills, six digs, two assists); and Kristen Harris (nine digs, three aces).
