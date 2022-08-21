The Apollo Summer Slam provided a lot of volleyball matches going on at the same time at the Owensboro Convention Center.
The sprawling early-season volleyball event was accompanied by the dull roar of hydroplane racers that were running heats on a warm and sunny Saturday on the Ohio River.
If you were outside the convention center, the roar was deafening.
There was constant sound inside the convention center also, with multiple games going on, fans cheering, officials whistles going all over the building.
“Early on playing in a facility like this it’s awesome, it’s a nice building, most of the girls do play club so they are used to this environment,” DC coach Tyla Bailey said. “There’s a lot going on, focus was definitely lost at times.”
The Summer Slam was also going on at Apollo High School.
“There’s a lot of distraction,” Apollo coach Mary Howard said. “It’s loud, when you are serving you can see other courts going on, it’s a lot to focus on.
“It’s hard in a big tournament like this, it’s a very long day, who you play could change minute to minute depending on how you do. You may have to play two in a row, or you may have a 3-hour layoff, that’s part of the fun is they learn to refocus and be ready to play.”
The Summer Slam continues to be one of the largest regular season volleyball tournaments in Kentucky. There were 31 teams across eight regions in Kentucky and three teams from Tennessee.
Daviess County was 3-0 pool play on Friday night. DC was in gold division lost to Bullitt East in three sets to go to the consolation bracket, where it fell to South Oldham.
DC was the top 3rd Region team going into the event, which started Friday night with pool play and progressed to different divisions on Saturday. DC played Logan County for seventh place and fell in two sets.
“Across the board Friday night we worked really well together as a team, offensively we were able to speed that up last night,” Bailey said. “Today, it was kind of like we were stuck in the slow lane a little. Today execution kind of hit a wall and fizzled out. It is early in the season, we’re still looking for who connects well with whom, different team roles. I’m very pleased with how the younger girls stepped up today, it wasn’t the outcome we wanted record wise but we grew as a team.”
Owensboro High School and Apollo played later in the afternoon for the third place in the Bronze bracket.
Apollo won first set and OHS was up 21-14 in second set but Apollo clawed its way back to win 25-23.
“We’re pretty proud of our group today, we have an extremely young team today, we’re down a couple of starters,” Howard said. “The effort was great. We’re leaving today on a high note.”
Owensboro battled in its matches, but went 1-3 Saturday.
“In a thing like this your emotions are probably the hardest thing to work with, you’re up and down,” OHS coach Melissa Hibbs said. “For us, we had three girls go down with injuries, we were playing with different lineups. When you’re playing so well and lost that match, you have to turn around 30 minutes later and play again. It’s tough for anyone to handle that. We were up and down. We got together more as a team this weekend. “
Whitesville Trinity was fourth in the Silver Division. It won twice in pool play on Friday.
“We played well this weekend,” Trinity coach Daniel Morris said. “I definitely learned a lot about y team and how well they can handle adversity.”
