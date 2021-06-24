Anthony Davis didn’t really own his own eyebrows during Kentucky’s run to the 2012 national championship.
Davis’ unique brows and slogans about them were on T-shirts in Lexington and beyond. Before he made hundreds of millions in the NBA, Davis trademarked the phrases “Fear the Brow” and “Raise the Brow,” but he didn’t do it until June 2012.
NCAA rules kept Davis from making money off his brow while a freshman at Kentucky. But according to a CNBC report in June 2012, surrounding businesses took advantage while Davis led the Wildcats to a national championship.
Kentucky kept a close watch on merchants selling “Brow” merchandise, and anyone who put Davis’ number (23), name or face on a product was contacted with cease-and-desist letters.
That Davis had to wait to claim ownership of his brows shows the absurdity of the NCAA.
You know, Name, Image and Likeness.
The NCAA hasn’t wanted to change the way it’s been doing business for decades. The Board of Governors that is supposedly the boss of NCAA presidents, including Mark Emmert, hasn’t wanted to change the way the NCAA operates.
Certainly, the conferences — the Power 5 conferences in particular — haven’t wanted to change the way they’ve done business, especially in the last 30 years or more. The front end of that timeframe saw significant splintering, tearing down, posturing, and ultimately realigning, of all kinds of conferences that basically changed the landscape of college sports at the upper level of Division 1.
There are hundreds of millions of dollars to be made from television, ticket sales, merchandise sales, getting people back to football stadiums, and in some places, like Kentucky with Rupp Arena or Louisville with the KFC Yum! Center, basketball arenas.
The NCAA went to court, pushed all the way to the Supreme Court, then didn’t exactly get the book thrown at it, but the highest court in the land certainly cracked open a few pages to show where it is sitting in the summer of 2021.
A 9-0 unanimous opinion Monday, with some strong wording from Supreme Court justices, was a clear sign that this could be just the beginning of a redirection of some of that money that the NCAA, conferences and large universities have had flowing in for a long time now.
By going to the Supreme Court, the NCAA risked not just losing the case — and reportedly spending millions in legal fees — but it allowed the court to maybe show how additional lawsuits could be brought that will have a far greater impact on how the money is distributed in college athletics. Those future legal challenges could prove to have lots of bad consequences for student-athletes in sports that aren’t played in front of 50,000 people every Saturday.
“The bottom line is that the NCAA and its member colleges are suppressing the pay of student-athletes who collectively generate billions of dollars in revenues for colleges every year,” Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote in the unanimous decision.
“Those enormous sums of money flow to seemingly everyone except the student-athletes. College presidents, athletic directors, coaches, conference commissioners, and NCAA executives take in six- and seven-figure salaries. Colleges build lavish new facilities. But the student-athletes who generate the revenues, many of whom are African American and from lower-income backgrounds, end up with little or nothing.”
It’s the same issue the NCAA has had with granting Name, Image and Likeness rights to its athletes. Rather than write the rules itself, it allowed state legislatures to do the work.
The NIL rights had been in front of the NCAA prominently since 2009, when Ed O’Bannon sued the NCAA over former players’ images on video games.
The NCAA and the big conferences don’t want to change the way they do business, but their control over all that is starting to slip away.
