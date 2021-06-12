Surging Owensboro Catholic will ride a wave of momentum into Western Kentucky University on Saturday in Bowling Green, where the third-ranked Aces will battle 2nd Region champion No. 16 Lyon County in the KHSAA Semi-state 2 Baseball matchup.
First pitch at Denes Field is set for 3 p.m.
“We’re excited about the opportunity that’s in front of us, excited about the chance to play on a major-college field at WKU,” OCHS coach Derek Hibbs said. “The mindset of our team is very good. We’re still pursuing goals we set before the start of the season — this team remains very hungry in that sense.”
Catholic (32-5) won an 8-7 decision over Lyon County (28-7) on May 15 in Eddyville, and Hibbs has respect for the upstart Lyons.
“They’re a good, solid team,” Hibbs said. “They swing it well from top to bottom in their order, and they have some quality pitching, as well.”
Lyon County, which defeated Henderson County 6-0 on Monday to win the regional championship, is led at the plate by Aiden Rush, who is hitting a team-best .426. Catcher Brody Williams is batting .385 with 10 homers and 38 RBIs, and first baseman Jackson Shoulders is hitting .410 with a team-high 12 homers to go with 41 RBIs.
“Williams and Shoulders are their power guys,” Hibbs noted. “And their ace pitcher (Austin Long) beat Hopkinsville in the regional semifinals. “He works hard, pounds the strike zone, and he’s a tough guy to beat when he gets in a groove.”
The Lyons — who enter the contest on an eight-game winning streak — have belted 59 doubles and 39 home runs this spring, while sporting a team batting average of .329.
The Aces, who defeated Ohio County on Monday to win the regional title, enter the contest on a seven-game winning streak.
Catholic is led by shortstop-pitcher Luke Scales, who leads the club with a .467 batting average, and Scales has plenty of help.
First baseman-pitcher Hunter Small is at .406, outfielder-pitcher Sam McFarland is at .393, catcher Braden Mundy is at .351, second baseman Luke Evans and outfielder E Munsey are at .347, and infielder-pitcher Finley Munsey is at .320.
On the mound, Catholic features undefeated Finley Munsey and a host of other big-time contributors who have helped the Aces fashion a sterling 1.93 team earned run average.
The Aces were riding high after winning the program’s first 3rd Region Tournament championship since 2005, but Hibbs said his junior-laden club is re-focused on the next task at hand.
“We celebrated after winning the regional title, but our guys are mentally prepared for the next challenge,” Hibbs said “They’ve done a really good job of taking things one game at a time all season, so I know we’ll be ready to play.
“As is any tournament situation, we have to follow our game plan, do what we do and do it well. Success at this level of play in the postseason comes down to executing in all phases of the game — that’s what it takes to advance from here on out.”
The Owensboro Catholic-Lyon County survivor will move on to meet the winner of today’s Semi-State 7 matchup between Whitley County and Raceland at 4 p.m. (CT) on Thursday in the KHSAA State Tournament quarterfinals at Legends Field in Lexington.
