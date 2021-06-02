CHICAGO — Patrick Wisdom hit his third homer in two games, Willson Contreras also went deep and the surging Chicago Cubs beat San Diego 4-3 on Tuesday night after Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. left with an injury.
Tatis exited because of right oblique tightness. He hit a fly to left field in the sixth inning and was replaced at shortstop in the bottom half by Ha-Seong Kim.
The NL Central-leading Cubs won for the eighth time in nine games and kept up their strong play coming off a 19-8 record in May.
Wisdom, who homered twice in Monday’s win, and Contreras each hit a long two-run drive against Ryan Weathers (2-2).
Wisdom sent one to the back of the left-field bleachers in the second inning. Contreras put Chicago back on top 4-3 with a 445-foot shot to center in the fifth after former Cub Victor Caratini and Tommy Pham homered against Kyle Hendricks (6-4) in the top half.
Indians 6, White Sox 5
CLEVELAND — AL MVP Jose Abreu grounded out with the bases loaded to blunt a ninth-inning rally against Cleveland closer James Karinchak, giving Shane Bieber and the Indians a 6-5 win over the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday night.
Tigers 10, Brewers 7
MILWAUKEE — Eric Haase and Jonathan Schoop each hit two home runs, Miguel Cabrera had three RBI and the previously light-hitting Detroit Tigers beat the Milwaukee Brewers 10-7 on Tuesday night, ending Milwaukee’s five-game winning streak.
Yankees 5, Rays 3
NEW YORK — ClintFrazier hit a game-ending, two-run homer with two outs in the 11th inning after making a game-saving catch in the eighth, lifting the slumping New York Yankees over the rival Tampa Bay Rays 5-3 Tuesday night.
Blue Jays 5, Marlins 1
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. keyed a career-best four-hit outing with his majors-leading 17th home run and the Blue Jays beat the Miami Marlins 5-1.
Phillies 17, REds 3
CINCINNATI — Odúbel Herrera and Andrew McCutchen each hit two of Philadelphia’s seven home runs and the Phillies pummeled the Cincinnati Reds 17-3 Tuesday night to end a three-game losing streak.
Nationals 11, Braves 6
ATLANTA — Ryan Zimmerman and Juan Soto each hit a two-run homer and the Washington Nationals overcame Stephen Strasburg’s early exit to beat the Atlanta Braves 11-6 on Tuesday night.
Astros 5, Red Sox 1
HOUSTON — Luis Garcia threw a career-high seven innings, Jose Altuve homered and the Houston Astros beat the Boston Red Sox 5-1 on Tuesday night for their third straight victory.
Royals 10, Pirates 5
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Andrew Benintendi hit a grand slam and drove in five runs, leading the Kansas City Royals to a 10-5 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday night.
Cards place Flaherty on IL with ‘significant’ oblique injury
LOS ANGELES — The St. Louis Cardinals placed pitcher Jack Flaherty on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with what manager Mike Shildt termed a “significant” oblique injury.
Flaherty, who leads the majors with eight wins, left during the sixth inning of Monday’s 9-4 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers with tightness in his left side. The right-hander had allowed two runs on two hits with nine strikeouts.
“It is not a minimal situation. It is a real strain or tear,” Shildt said before Tuesday’s game.
Flaherty was 8-1 with a 2.90 ERA in 11 starts this season.
The Cardinals had a 9-2 record in games he started. It is the first time in Flaherty’s five big league seasons that he will be on the injured list.
Shildt said he is still evaluating how to adjust his rotation. Flaherty’s next start was slated for Saturday against Cincinnati.
St. Louis has called up Johan Oviedo from Triple-A Memphis to take Flaherty’s roster spot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.