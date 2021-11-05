It’s been fascinating to watch the transformation of the Daviess County High School football program, which has evolved into a perfect storm to become one of the best all-around teams in KHSAA Class 6-A this season.
As was the case last year, the Panthers continue to put points on the scoreboard at a remarkable rate, averaging 45.9 points per game as they take an eye-catching 9-1 record into Friday night’s playoff opener with visiting McCracken County.
DC is once again led by senior quarterback Joe Humphreys, one of the most productive players in the entire commonwealth — and a legitimate candidate to win Kentucky’s prestigious Mr. Football award.
Moreover, the personable Humphreys — a fast, strong and elusive 6-foot-5 athlete who has passed for 3,207 yards and 39 touchdowns; rushing for 13 more TDs — has had a lot of help.
The Panthers’ offensive line has developed into a consistent unit that has provided time for Humphreys to pass and opened holes for Gunnar Evans and others to run through.
Evans — stepping into the starting lineup when star back Bryson Parm suffered a serious injury in the preseason — has been surprisingly effective out of the backfield, rushing for a team best 744 yards and five touchdowns while providing just enough punch to keep opposing defenses honest as they do their best (mostly in vain) to contain the prolific Humphreys.
Moreover, DC has developed an exceptional corps of receivers to complement Humphreys, including Max Dees, Decker Renfrow, Isaiah Tomes and Carter Hamilton, a talented foursome that has combined to produce 36 touchdown receptions.
Yet, as outstanding as the Panthers’ offense has been, it is one of the most improved defensive units in Kentucky that has made this team a regional championship contender.
Last season, for instance, scoring wasn’t an issue for Daviess County, which averaged 41.1 points per game, but a porous defense that surrendered 35.8 points per game played a large role in a 3-5 overall record and fourth-place district finish.
This fall, the Panthers’ defense is giving up only 18.3 points per outing — a remarkable turnaround.
DC’s defense has been led by Evans, a linebacker who has registered a team-high 104 tackles. Parker Crews has 90 stops. But there’s much more. The unit features one of the most well-rounded secondaries in the state, led by Mason Boswell and Dees, each of whom have intercepted five passes.
The Panthers’ kicking game has been equally consistent, with Sean Higgs being successful on all 47 of his conversion attempts and going 1-of-2 on field goal attempts.
How good is coach Matt Brannon’s Daviess County team? This remains to be seen, of course, but it can be argued that the Panthers are entering the postseason with their most potent outfit in program history — their only loss being a hotly contested 49-42 home decision on Sept. 3 to 5-A powerhouse Owensboro.
Know this: Entering the playoffs, only three 6-A teams in the state have higher RPIs than the Panthers (.597) — No. 1 and undefeated Male (.667), No. 2 St. Xavier (.654) and No. 3 Bryan Station (.629).
All this, and the Panthers have a wild card that will make them even more potent in the postseason — Parm. In limited action over the final two games of the regular season, the speedy junior rushed for 31 yards on six carries. In last week’s rout of Warren East, he scored on screen passes of 64 and 26 yards on consecutive possessions.
Keep an eye on DC — a team well worth watching.
