Daviess County is rolling in a big way as it heads into the KHSAA Class 6-A high school playoffs with loads of momentum.
The surging Panthers capped a stupendous regular season on Friday evening at Reid Stadium with a lopsided 58-14 Senior Night conquest of game but outmanned Warren East — DC’s seventh consecutive victory.
“We played with a lot of enthusiasm tonight and I’m pleased that we were ready to play this game,” Daviess County head coach Matt Brannon said. “Now, we’re going into the postseason with the mindset that we’ve got five games still to play, and we understand we need to take them one at a time.
“We need to play every game like it’s our last one and we need to pour everything we have into our practices and games the rest of the way. We have a football team that has really matured and I fully believe these guys can handle the challenges that are in front of them.”
The Panthers (9-1) — who host McCracken County next Friday in the first round of the playoffs — were off to the races after scoring on their second possession of the night when quarterback Joe Humphreys found paydirt on a 5-yard run with 1:37 remaining in the first period. DC went on top 8-0 on a 2-point conversion pass from Humphreys to Isaiah Tomes.
After Max Dees intercepted a pass by Raiders freshman quarterback Dane Parsley, the Panthers increased their lead to 15-0 when Humphreys broke loose for a 40-yard touchdown scamper at 0:21 of the first.
Daviess County stretched its advantage to 22-0 when Bryson Parm caught a Humphreys screen pass and zipped 64 yards for a TD with 6:17 remaining in the first half.
Warren East (5-5) got on the board at the 4:08 mark when Parsley broke free down the far sideline for a 22-yard touchdown run. A 2-point conversion run by Ahmed Alexander pulled the visitors from Bowling Green within 14 points.
But the Panthers drove 65 yards in eight plays on their ensuing possession, with Parm again catching a screen pass from Humphreys and racing 26 yards for a score that secured a 29-8 lead for DC at intermission.
It was more of the same in the second half.
The Panthers moved 73 yards in nine plays on their opening possession of the third quarter, with Gunner Evans’ 32-yard TD run at 6:20 providing DC a 36-8 advantage.
The Raiders responded quickly, however, as Parsley connected with Tray Price for a 72-yard touchdown pass at 5:16.
Daviess County answered with an eight-play, 62-yard scoring march that was capped by Humphreys’ 6-yard scoring pass to Luke Floyd, making it 44-14 at 2:27.
The final scoring of the third period was by DC, as Humphreys fired a 28-yard TD strike to Tomes at 0:44 — pushing the lead to 51-14 and instituting the KHSAA-mandated running clock the rest of the way.
The Panthers capped their scoring with just under three minutes to play in the contest when sophomore running back Luke Hagedorn reached the end zone on a 4-yard run.
Daviess County dominated statistically, amassing 546 yards of total offense. Humphreys, a Kentucky Mr. Football candidate, completed 22-of-29 passes for 371 yards and four touchdowns, adding a pair of rushing TDs as well. Evans led the Panthers’ solid ground attack (167 yards), picking up 60 yards on 10 carries with a touchdown.
Warren East finished with 232 yards of total offense and was led by Parsley, who completed 5-of-13 passes for 140 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for a game-high 81 yards on 10 carries and scored a TD.
WARREN EAST 0 8 6 0 — 14
DAVIESS COUNTY 15 14 22 7 — 58
DC-Humphreys 5 run (Tomes pass from Humphreys)
DC-Humphreys 40 run (Higgs kick)
DC-Parm 64 pass from Humphreys (Higgs kick)
WE-Parsley 22 run (Alexander run)
DC-Parm 26 pass from Humphreys (Higgs kick)
DC-Evans 32 run (Higgs kick)
WE-Price 72 pass from Parsley (pass failed)
DC-Floyd 6 pass from Humphreys (Tomes pass from Humphreys)
DC-Tomes 28 pass from Humphreys (Higgs kick)
DC-Hagedorn 4 run (Higgs kick)
