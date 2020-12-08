The third time was the charm for Western Kentucky being able to play its regular-season football finale at Charlotte on Sunday, and the Hilltoppers took full advantage of the belated opportunity.
The WKU-Charlotte matchup was twice postponed due to COVID-19 issues for the 49ers — who hadn’t played since Oct. 31 — but the game was finally played and the Hilltoppers were dominant in a 37-19 victory.
The Tops have climbed to 5-6 overall and 4-3 in Conference USA.
Moreover, that’s three wins in a row for WKU, and second-year head coach Tyson Helton is adamant that his surging Hilltoppers are worthy of having their season continue with a bowl game opportunity.
“I hope this leads to a bowl game,” Helton said. “We’ve played 11 games and finished with a winning record in our conference. I really believe this team deserves to go to a bowl game.
“I’m so proud of how we won down the stretch. You at our full body of work and we’re a pretty good football team. It’s not how you start, it’s how you finish.
“I believe our guys deserve to play a good opponent in a bowl game, and if this happens we would all be thrilled about it.”
Helton had to be thrilled with Sunday’s one-sided conquest of Charlotte — particularly the tell-tale first half, which saw Western build a 17-0 lead by outgaining the 49ers 243-34 through the first two quarters.
By the 14:44 mark of the fourth period, the Hilltoppers’ advantage had ballooned to 30-7, and a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns by Charlotte proved far too little, far too late.
WKU rushed for a season-high 218 yards, led by Gaej Walker’s 98 yards on 19 carries. Quarterback Tyrrell Pigrome had one of his better days as a Hilltopper, rushing for 60 yards and completing 18-of-27 passes for a season-high 218 yards and a touchdown.
Pigrome, a graduate transfer from Maryland, still has not thrown a single interception in 264 pass attempts this season — remarkable.
“Piggy was really good for us,” Helton said of Pigrome, “and we had that balance on offense that we’ve been working to achieve all season. We’re having young guys step up and make plays, and that’s what winning football teams do. We were able to stay in front of the chains and make explosive plays.”
Stymied offensively for much of the season, the Hilltoppers have averaged 37.5 points in their last two games.
Western’s calling card all season, however, has been its supremely skilled defensive unit, which was once more special — shutting down the 49ers completely in the first half to establish an unmistakable tenor for the contest.
“Our defense has been just tremendous all season,” Helton said. “Week in and week out, those guys get it done for us and they got it done for us once again. There are so many guys on that side of the ball who make big plays, I’d be here all day trying to name them all.”
Beyond this, the Hilltoppers, who dropped six of their first eight games against a rugged schedule, have remained cohesive throughout what has been a challenging season on so many different fronts.
“This bunch has held together and I’ve never had a doubt about our team in that regard,” Helton said. “I’m proud of what we’ve been able to put together, especially here late in the season, and I hope we’re rewarded with one more game.”
