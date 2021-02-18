The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Wednesday that the Syracuse at Louisville men’s basketball game scheduled for Wednesday was postponed.
The postponement followed a positive test, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing within the Louisville men’s basketball program. The team is adhering to the outlined protocols within the ACC Medical Advisory Group report.
The Cardinals (11-4, 6-3 ACC) have not played since Feb. 1, when they defeated visiting Georgia Tech 74-58 at the KFC Yum! Center.
