Despite a recent uptick in COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth, the Kentucky High School Athletic Association reasserted its contention to conduct fall sports during the 2020-21 academic year during its Board of Control meeting Friday in Covington.
This came one day after Gov. Andy Beshear issued a mandate for most Kentuckians to wear a face mask in most public places.
“We’re playing this fall,” KHSAA commissioner Julian Tackett said. “We’re going to participate in athletics and activities this fall — we don’t know what that will look like, but we’re going to play.”
KHSAA fall sports include cross country, field hockey, football, golf, soccer and volleyball.
The board, however, chose to keep the current voluntary, conditioning-based, non-contact status for football workouts in place through Aug. 2.
“We’re targeting Aug. 3 for limited contact,” Tackett said. “We’re hoping we don’t have to adjust it again.
“It does not appear to be wise to do more than we’re doing right now — the current data just doesn’t support it.”
Owensboro High School football head coach Jay Fallin has been impressed with the KHSAA’s meticulous nature in attempting to open the fall sports season safely.
“Regardless of whether people agree with every decision made, they have to respect the manner in which these decisions are being made,” said Fallin, who directed the Red Devils to the KHSAA Class 5-A semifinals in 2019. “I really respect the care and diligence being put forth by the KHSAA. Their decisions are not being made lightly, and they are not being made in an uninformed fashion.
“We’re hoping to have a full season, and we’re going to follow the guidelines put in place. The KHSAA is making decisions that are in everyone’s best interests, and no one is gaining a competitive advantage.”
The board approved golf season starting on time, with the first scheduled matches to be played July 31.
“With minimal effort, the social-distancing can work in golf,” Tackett said. “The nature of that game allows people to social-distance.”
This was good news to Lars King, boys’ golf coach at defending 2nd Region champion Daviess County High School.
“This is confirmation of what the commissioner expressed earlier about golf, which is really great,” King said. “The decision allows us to continue to prepare for the upcoming season, and we’re excited to get started.”
As he has done throughout the pandemic, Tackett underscored the importance of following safety related protocols.
“If our state wants high school sports, we’re going to have to follow the CDC recommendations on masking, distancing and the like,” Tackett said. “We’re going to have to adhere to local guidelines.
“The board plans on playing, but we must work together (throughout the state) to make it happen.”
Muhlenberg County High School principal Donna Bumps, who serves on the KHSAA Board of Control in an advisory role, believes patience is the key to continued progress.
“We are taking our time and approaching all avenues,” Bumps said. “There’s no timeline and no price tag on any student’s safety. We continue to get updates every day, and if we see a trend, we’ll respond accordingly; the top priority is to keep everyone safe, and we won’t waiver from that.
“At this point, we are going to continue to move forward with the expectation that we’re playing this school year.”
Tackett acknowledged that the situation remains fluid.
“We are hopeful that 2019 and 2021 look alike,” Tackett said, “but 2020 doesn’t look like anything we’ve ever seen before. We have to be prepared to make adjustments, where and when necessary.
“It might be that football starts a couple of weeks late, that soccer and volleyball start a week later. There’s a delicate balance — we’ll continue to evaluate as we move closer to the start of the fall seasons.”
The KHSAA is expected to meet on July 28 to consider how to best proceed after Aug. 2.
High school sports competition in Kentucky was put on hold March 12, when the KHSAA Girls’ State Basketball Tournament was halted in Lexington because of the pandemic. Following an extended dead period that lasted three months, the association allowed limited workouts to begin on June 15.
