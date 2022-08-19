FB PREVIEW COVER STORY

Owensboro Catholic linebacker Vince Carrico.

 Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer | geans@messenger-inquirer.com

What Vince Carrico was able to do in 2021 as a freshman linebacker at Owensboro Catholic is, quite frankly, mind-boggling to most anyone who has been a longtime observer of the high school football scene in Kentucky — generally speaking, it just doesn’t happen.

Ah, but Carrico’s accomplishments did happen — among them, a state-best 199 total tackles in 13 games, an eye-popping average of 15.3 tackles per game, which ranked fourth in the state, and eight forced fumbles, which was second in the commonwealth.

