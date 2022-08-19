What Vince Carrico was able to do in 2021 as a freshman linebacker at Owensboro Catholic is, quite frankly, mind-boggling to most anyone who has been a longtime observer of the high school football scene in Kentucky — generally speaking, it just doesn’t happen.
Ah, but Carrico’s accomplishments did happen — among them, a state-best 199 total tackles in 13 games, an eye-popping average of 15.3 tackles per game, which ranked fourth in the state, and eight forced fumbles, which was second in the commonwealth.
The 5-foot-11, 195-pound Carrico, after some initial growing pains, came on like gangbusters for the Aces, who rallied after an 0-5 start to win seven consecutive games and reach the KHSAA Class 2-A Region 1 championship game.
“I realized pretty quickly that playing at the varsity level was a lot different than playing in middle school,” said Carrico, whose older brother, Tut, a junior, is also a star for the Aces. “Everyone is bigger, stronger, more athletic. It’s also a lot more complex overall, and I did struggle with that in the early going.
“I kept working at it, though, and with the help of my coaches and my teammates, I felt like got better each week, and the better I got the more confidence I played with — that all sort of goes hand in hand as the season goes along.
“I realized I had the size and strength to play at this level, I felt like I had great field vision, and I was able to get to the football with regularity.”
But, still, 199 tackles from a youngster with a career-best clocking of 4.8 in the 40-yard dash?
“I was just going out and playing the games each week,” Carrico said. “I guess I was a little surprised to make that many tackles, but I really wasn’t keeping up with it. I was just trying to get to the football on every play, help my team win games and let the numbers fall where they may.”
Carrico’s remarkably consistent and productive play impressed many; none more than Aces head coach Jason Morris.
“Pound for pound, Vince is the strongest football player I’ve ever coached at Owensboro Catholic,” Morris said. “He has the ability to play every position on the field, including quarterback. He has an even-keeled mindset and possesses some of the best vision and instincts I’ve ever seen.
“He gets after it on every play, and he wants more than anything else to play for the team, to find a way to win the football game. That’s his mindset.”
More from this section
Carrico is quick to give credit to sibling Tut for his development as a player and person.
“We’ve always been very close,” he said. “We work out together a lot, and we’re always pushing each other to be the best we can be, on the field and off. We’re a great team, really, and I’ve benefitted from him being a year ahead of me. Tut’s always helped me know what to expect as I’ve moved up the ranks.”
Carrico never wavered, meanwhile, when Catholic came out of the gate so slow in his first varsity campaign.
“I wasn’t worried,” he said. “We weren’t winning for a long stretch there, but my teammates and I could sense that we were getting better each week.
“We had good leadership from the upperclassmen, and this was a team that just wasn’t going to give in. Once we got on a roll we were hard to stop — I think that strong, traditional Catholic High pride and mentality kicked in pretty well the second half of the season.”
Last year’s success notwithstanding, Carrico is well aware of areas in his game that can be improved.
“My pass defense can improve, for sure, and that’s something I’m really focusing on,” said Carrico, who is also ticketed for serious time at running back this fall. “Also, I struggled at times against some of the (physically) bigger teams we went up against, had some trouble fighting off blocks, so I lifted weights five days a week in the offseason, and I’ve become a lot stronger because of it.”
Carrico believes the Aces will be a better team in 2022.
“I think if we hang together and stay healthy there’s a chance for a state championship, I really do,” he said. “Individually, I guess I’d like to make even more tackles than I made last year, and I would like to be All-State as a sophomore, which would be a major accomplishment.
“Otherwise, I feel a responsibility to always improve our culture at Owensboro Catholic — to make it a better place to go to school, to play football. There’s a lot of great history here, and I just want to do my best to add to it.”
