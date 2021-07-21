Former University of Kentucky football star Jacob Tamme will be the guest speaker for the 38th Annual Steak & Burger Dinner, which will be hosted by the Cliff Hagan Boys & Girls Club at 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 25 at its Mike Horn location.
The longstanding dinner, sponsored by Independence Bank, is the primary fundraising event for the Boys & Girls Club — bringing together a select number of meritorious Club members with uplifting and inspiring community leaders to partake in listening to a guest speaker while enjoying a meal.
“Jacob Tamme made a huge impact in sports but he is also a great humanitarian who has also made a huge impact on communities,” said Steve Winkler, CEO of the Cliff Hagan Boys & Girls Club. “His work on behalf of veterans has been exceptional.
“In today’s world, I believe we’re bringing in the perfect speaker to put perspective on what inspiration and impact in the world should be about — we’re very excited that Jacob will be coming in.”
Tamme experienced a tremendous career on the gridiron at UK, where he became the program’s all-time pass-catching tight end and was second-best in Southeastern Conference history with 133 receptions for 1,417 yards — all while being an outstanding scholar. He was a two-time first-team All-SEC selection (2007 and 2008).
Tamme went on to play nine seasons in the NFL, competing for the Indianapolis Colts, Denver Broncos and Atlanta Falcons — competing in two Super Bowls along the way. He finished his NFL career with 259 receptions for 2,570 yards and 14 touchdowns.
Previously, Tamme — a Danville native — was a four-year letterman and three-year starter on Boyle County High School football teams that won four consecutive KHSAA state championships (two in Class 2-A; two in Class 3-A). As a senior, he was a finalist for Kentucky’s prestigious Mr. Football award.
Tamme, 36, a devout Christian who retired from pro football following the 2017 NFL season, continues his philanthropic work by hosting the Swings for Soldiers Classic, an annual golf tournament he hosts with his wife, Allison, to raise money for wounded American veterans. In 10 years, more than $1 million has been raised for Homes For Our Troops.
Also in attendance for this year’s Steak & Burger Dinner will be Kentucky basketball legend Cliff Hagan and his wife, Martha.
Hagan, now 89, led Owensboro High School to the 1949 KHSAA state championship, helped lead UK to the 1951 NCAA championship, was a three-time collegiate All-American, and starred professionally for the St. Louis Hawks, helping lead the franchise to an NBA championship in 1958.
Hagan, who later served as UK athletic director, is a member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.
Funds raised from the dinner, provided by Longhorn Steakhouse, will be used to provide local educational and recreational activities, as well as professional staff who serve as positive role models.
Ticket prices are $100 per individual, $350 for one table including four individuals, and $600 for two tables including eight individuals.
To register for the dinner, call the Cliff Hagan Boys & Girls Club at (270) 685-4903 and ask for Kalie Winkler, director of RD and Marketing.
