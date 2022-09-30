FF PLAYER FEATURE Will Taylor

McLean County’s Will Taylor carries the ball during a game against Muhlenberg County on Sept. 9 at Mustang Stadium in Greenville.

 Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer | geans@messenger-inquirer.com

Will Taylor has come a long way in more ways than one during his four varsity seasons with the McLean County High School football program.

“I wasn’t very big as a freshman, probably 110 to 120 pounds,” Taylor said, with a chuckle. “I’ve filled out quite a bit since then — that’s what living in the weight room for three years will do for you. I’ve not only gained a lot of strength and stamina, but a lot of confidence during that time as well.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.