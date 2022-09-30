Will Taylor has come a long way in more ways than one during his four varsity seasons with the McLean County High School football program.
“I wasn’t very big as a freshman, probably 110 to 120 pounds,” Taylor said, with a chuckle. “I’ve filled out quite a bit since then — that’s what living in the weight room for three years will do for you. I’ve not only gained a lot of strength and stamina, but a lot of confidence during that time as well.”
These days, Taylor is a rock-solid 5-foot-11, 190-pound two-way senior standout for the Cougars as a wingback on offense and an end on defense. His well-rounded play has helped McLean County — tied with Hancock County for No. 8 in KHSAA Class 2-A — win five of its first six games.
“Coach (Zach) Wagner had me at linebacker in the beginning, but I wasn’t fit for that position,” Taylor said. “They moved me to defensive end, and I was able to utilize my speed, make some tackles in the backfield and help our team be successful. I found my niche as an end.
“We have a group of players who fit really well together on the defensive side of the ball, and our ability to stop the run has been here all season.”
Taylor has done his part by registering 45 total tackles, second on the squad to fellow senior Zach Clayton. Taylor far and away leads the Cougars with eight tackles for loss and is second on the team in sacks with five. He has also recovered a fumble.
On offense, Taylor has carried the ball 24 times for 181 yards and a touchdown, and he has caught one pass for 16 yards.
“Our offensive line has done a great job for our running backs, and we have a lot of guys who can run the ball effectively,” Taylor said. “We have a deep rotation, so we’re able to stay fresh throughout the game, and this is a big advantage for us.”
Wagner, meanwhile, has been impressed by Taylor.
“Will is a hard-working player who gives you all he has on both sides of the ball,” the Cougars’ head coach said. “He leads by example and gives us maximum effort on every snap.”
As a junior last fall, Taylor finished with 41 total tackles, one tackle for loss and four sacks. On offense, he ran the ball 18 times for 178 yards. But, after a fast start, the Cougars dropped their final five games and failed to reach the KHSAA playoffs.
In Taylor’s sophomore year, the COVID-riddled 2020 campaign, McLean County won three of the five games it managed to play. Taylor was fourth on the team with 32 total tackles, one tackle for loss and 1.5 sacks.
When Taylor was a freshman, the Cougars went 8-5, upset traditional district power Owensboro Catholic 37-36 at Steele Stadium in the second round of the playoffs and played for the regional championship — something his father, Dan, did as a McLean County fullback in 1986.
Will, who has designs on attending medical school and becoming a doctor, is proud and inspired to carry forth the family legacy on the gridiron in Calhoun.
“I started playing football in sixth grade and just fell in love with the sport,” he said. “High school football is special down here, and I’m reminded of that every time I step on the field for a game at Paulsen (Stadium). It’s more than a game here, it’s like an event, so there’s a huge pride in playing football for McLean County.
“I think it’s been pretty awesome what we’ve been able to accomplish here through the years, and we’re just working as hard as can to uphold the tradition of the program.
“We’re a small school, and we talk every day about working as hard as we possibly can, because that’s what it takes to have success in the tough 2-A district we’re part of. Nothing comes easy — you have to step on that field and earn everything you get.”
