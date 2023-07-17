Even during the TBL offseason, the Owensboro Thoroughbreds’ coaching staff has been hard at work building for next year.
Last week, Owensboro head coach Mark Anderson and assistant coach Brad Zellner spent several days in Las Vegas at the TBL Summer League. The opportunity to meet other players and coaches throughout the league, as well as the chance to scout prospective players, isn’t something Thoroughbreds officials take for granted.
“It was a good collection of guys, and guys from winning franchises,” Anderson said Sunday. “We did well, we went 3-1 during the regular part and then 1-1 in the playoffs. We lost a tough one on Wednesday, but it was good. It keeps getting better and better each year, so it’s good to see how this is taking off.
“When we look at this and players come up and recognize the Thoroughbreds, they’re saying, ‘You know, keep me in mind for next year.’ That tells us that we’re doing some good things.”
Despite fighting the injury bug all season, Owensboro finished its 2023 campaign at 13-11 and reached the playoffs before falling to the St. Louis Griffins in the opening round.
Returning a healthy squad is at the top of the priority list for 2024.
“Each week, it seemed like somebody was getting hurt,” Anderson said, with a laugh. “If we can keep the core seven that finished the season together, those guys are really a good base to build around. All the teams that made playoff runs, they never had injuries. I can’t use that as an excuse, but it’s one of those things that really took the wind out of our sails at different times of the season — but, we kept overcoming that.
“The great thing about this core group is they kept their eye on the playoffs, and we got there. We were just shorthanded.”
Last season, four Thoroughbreds averaged better than 20 points per game, but only Jason Holliday (20.6 ppg, 7 rpg) and Lemontray Harris (20.2 ppg, 12.2 ppg) were able to play all season. Anderson is also hoping to return former Murray State guard Jaiveon Eaves (21.7 ppg in six games) and Mafiaion Joyner (20.6 ppg in five games) to the fold.
Montel James (19.4 ppg, 11.6 rpg) and Asauhn Tatum-Dixon (15.8 ppg, 8.2 rpg) also helped the Thoroughbreds finish as one of the best inside-scoring teams in the league.
If the Thoroughbreds can add depth around those pieces, Anderson feels confident moving forward.
“We need another backup for our three big guys,” he said. “It’s interesting, Coach Brad pointed out that we actually shot a higher percentage of 3-pointers than the teams in the finals. But, we were so talented inside, you’ve got to go with what you have and build your offense around that.”
That doesn’t mean the rest of the squad doesn’t have room to improve, either.
“We cannot average 21 turnovers a game,” Anderson added. “It has to be around 14 or 15. A lot of those were self-inflicted with passing, stepping out of bounds — those were the ones that come to mind. When you play at a high pace, we can live with 13 or 14 turnovers, but it’s the unforced ones that have to be corrected.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.