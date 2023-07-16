It took a total team effort, but the Kentucky Wildcats finished GLOBL Jam round-robin play 3-0 as they defeated BAL Select representing Africa 104-92 Saturday at Toronto’s Mattamy Athletic Centre.

“I told the staff today that I’ll be stunned if we have great energy and fight because of what we did yesterday. Anytime kids go swimming, and they were in the pool an hour and a half — so I was like, sheesh,” Kentucky head coach John Calipari said after his team’s performance that came following an off day spent at Drake’s $100 million Toronto mansion. “Then the game got rough and it got physical, that beats you down.

