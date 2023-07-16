It took a total team effort, but the Kentucky Wildcats finished GLOBL Jam round-robin play 3-0 as they defeated BAL Select representing Africa 104-92 Saturday at Toronto’s Mattamy Athletic Centre.
“I told the staff today that I’ll be stunned if we have great energy and fight because of what we did yesterday. Anytime kids go swimming, and they were in the pool an hour and a half — so I was like, sheesh,” Kentucky head coach John Calipari said after his team’s performance that came following an off day spent at Drake’s $100 million Toronto mansion. “Then the game got rough and it got physical, that beats you down.
“But here’s the thing that I loved about it: One, we had to go rebound the ball to win and, you know what, we ended up out-rebounding them, and then they were way bigger than us. The second thing was I needed to see who can make shots in the moment. When the game is close, you got to make a shot. ... It was a good game.”
Five different Wildcats scored in double figures in the victory, with Antonio Reeves leading the way with 27 points. Reed Sheppard and D.J. Wagner each added 18, Justin Edwards scored 15, and Tre Mitchell added 12 as UK shot 50% from the field and 40% from downtown in the win.
Three different Wildcats dished at least five assists — Sheppard passed for eight assists, Mitchell dished seven and Wagner assisted on five makes — as UK posted an impressive 26-13 assist-to-turnover ratio and assisted on 26 of its 39 made field goals.
Rebounding was also a team effort for the Cats as six different players grabbed at least four rebounds, with Mitchell leading the way with eight, followed by Wagner with seven from his guard position.
The total team effort ended up being much needed.
The Cats took a 59-41 lead into halftime and appeared set to run away with a third straight win, but BAL Select would begin to chip away in the third quarter. They pulled to within 10 points on two occasions and finished the third quarter having outscored Kentucky 24-19 to make it a 13 point game entering the fourth quarter.
In the fourth, a 3-pointer from BAL Select’s Jean Jacques Boissy with 5:20 left to play cut Kentucky’s lead to 87-81 and forced Calipari to call a timeout.
From there, Kentucky finished the game on a 17-11 run, with five different Wildcats scoring in the game’s final five minutes to help the team hold on for a hard-fought victory.
“It definitely helps a lot because we get to see the physicality of everything we get to play together,” guard Robert Dillingham said of the opportunity to play in a close game over the summer. “We get to learn that we got to play together to win games.”
Kentucky’s win saw the team get a taste of what it’ll be up against during its annual rivalry game with Louisville at the end of December. Cardinals forward Emmanuel Okorafor, playing for BAL Select in Toronto, scored 16 points while grabbing five rebounds in a strong performance against his rivals.
The Wildcats will play in Sunday’s Gold Medal Game in the GLOBL Jam finale.
“As we walked off the games against Germany and Canada, both teams were saying, ‘We want to see them again on Sunday,’ ” Calipari said.
Sunday’s game will be televised live on CBS Sports Network, with tipoff scheduled for 7 p.m. CT.
PLAYER MIN FG FGA FT FTA REB A PF TP
R. Dillingham 12 1 5 0 0 1 1 2 2
J. Edwards 23 5 11 3 4 5 0 2 15
A. Thiero 24 3 9 1 4 6 1 3 7
D. Wagner 31 8 18 2 3 7 5 2 18
J. Burks 20 2 3 1 2 6 2 4 5
T. Mitchell 28 5 8 0 0 8 7 5 12
A. Reeves 30 9 14 1 2 4 1 0 27
R. Sheppard 28 6 10 4 4 2 8 2 18
J. Hart 2 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 0
Total 200 39 78 12 19 46 26 20 104
PLAYER MIN FG FGA FT FTA REB A PF TP
M. M’madi 18 0 6 4 4 0 3 0 4
B. Faye 20 1 2 1 2 11 2 1 3
D. Deng 29 4 18 0 0 3 2 2 9
A. Zahran 25 6 14 4 4 4 6 3 18
E. Okorafor 21 6 6 4 6 5 0 4 16
J. Boissy 34 6 17 4 4 5 4 4 18
V. Ezeh 11 2 4 0 0 1 1 1 6
A. Ahmed 7 0 2 0 0 2 0 2 0
N. Joseph 34 6 9 6 8 9 1 2 18
Total 200 31 78 23 28 44 19 13 92
Halftime: UK 59-41. 3-point field goals: UK 14-35 (Reeves 8-11, Mitchell 2-5, Sheppard 2-5, Edwards 2-6, Thiero 0-3, Wagner 0-5), Africa 7-32 (Ezeh 2-3, Zahran 2-6, Boissy 2-9, Deng 1-10, Ahmed 0-1, M’madi 0-3). Steals: UK 8 (Edwards, Thiero 3), Africa 5 (Joseph 2). Blocks: UK 4 (Sheppard 2), Africa 4 (Boissy 2). Turnovers: UK 13 (Edwards, Mitchell 4), Africa 13 (Joseph, M’madi 3).
