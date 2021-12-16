Notre Dame backed off Sahvir Wheeler in its 66-62 win over Kentucky last Saturday.
That got UK’s offense unsettled for sure, wrecking spacing and raising concerns about the UK point guard’s shooting potential from mid-range.
ND wasn’t that good, and it was able to figure out weak points. Other good teams will start exploiting that also, perhaps as soon as Ohio State on Saturday in Las Vegas.
“Our guard play was not good at all,” UK coach John Calipari said on his Monday radio show. “The movement of the ball, the spacing of our team.”
Wheeler has got a long way to go with outside shooting, and that could be a problem for the Wildcats going through the rest of this month and into the grinder that will be the SEC season.
“The first thing is, if they play that way, you have to play a little different,” Calipari said of his conversation with Wheeler. “Maybe not do some of the things you were doing, just run our team. Just do that. The second thing is, this has to have happened to you before. Well, tell me what you did. How did you play? How did you go against it? Instead of me guessing, you tell me.”
Calipari said Wheeler also struggled defensively, as did TyTy Washington.
“It wasn’t just him,” Calipari said of Wheeler. “I thought TyTy started really solid, and maybe we didn’t go to him enough. That was an issue, we needed to. But he didn’t finish, and it was also defensively for both of them.”
Fittingly, Kentucky has gone into get-tough mode to prepare for Ohio State on Saturday, then Louisville next Wednesday.
“Three days of football practice,” Calipari said of what would be facing the Wildcats this week in practice at the Joe Craft Center. “Why? Because I’ve got to prepare them to play great. I told them today, I don’t know if that means win or loss, but I know how you’re going to have to play and what we have to do. We’ve got three days to get after it.”
UK players will be challenged to perform under duress, or step aside and let a teammate give it a try.
“I said, ‘If you don’t want this, it’s too much, get the flu, whatever you want, hamstring, bad back, whatever. Step aside so we can do what we have to do,’ ” Calipari said. “It’s going to be physical.”
Leading that physical charge will certainly be Oscar Tshiebwe, UK’s 6-10 rebounding machine who is also picking up scoring at a good rate.
Tshiebwe put up All-American numbers against Notre Dame, finishing with 25 points on 11-14 shooting to go with seven rebounds, three steals, two blocks and an assist.
UK will need to start shooting better from the outside consistently, and Wheeler will have to make himself some kind of threat to avoid potential double-teams that would slow Tshiebwe in the post.
“We’ve got to protect him,” Calipari said. “We’ve got to have great spacing. You have to because — are you going to let him get 50? You’re going to trap. We’ve got to do better, and that’s my mission right now.”
One of several for the football practice Wildcats before heading to Vegas.
