There is new life in area high school football camps.
Following last week’s decision by the KHSAA Board of Control to move forward with the process of having the season begin on Sept. 11, and Gov. Andy Beshear on Monday stating that he would not overturn that decision, the green light is fully green.
Players are in helmets for the first time, weekly practice times have been increased from 6 hours to 7.5 hours — and the race is on to be as prepared as possible for the start of the 2020 season, amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’ve had great practices to start the week,” Daviess County head coach Matt Brannon said. “We’re less than three weeks away from the first game, so we’ve hit the ground running — it’s forced us to be more efficient and change the way we do things.
“But the kids are more energetic. They’ve been great the whole way, but now they understand we’re going to get the season started, and they’re excited about doing as much as they can to get us as prepared as we can be for the first game.”
The Panthers are moving swiftly to do just that.
“We’re installing things as quickly as we can, doing some 7-on-7, setting up (practice) dummies,” Brannon said. “It’s nonstop and there’s not a lot of standing around.
“The way we’ve looked at this from the beginning is to control what we can control, and we’re staying with this approach. All teams are facing the same challenges we are, and our challenge is to do everything we can to be ready to play when the time comes.”
Things have been much the same at Owensboro High School.
“Our practices (this week) have been filled with energy and enthusiasm,” Red Devils head coach Jay Fallin said. “We return a lot of experience in key places, and with that comes the ability to move faster on the install.
“It’s different, but because of the timetable we face to be ready to play a game, there’s a real sense of urgency throughout the whole camp. There’s an understanding that we have to make the most of every single minute of practice.”
Fallin said keeping players healthy and safe remains the top priority.
“It’s a real balancing act, and every team out there is facing this,” Fallin said. “We’re still distancing and keeping groups as small as possible, and at the same time we have to be ready to play a football season — we have to be detailed in everything we do.”
First-year Apollo coach John Edge has also seen an uptick in enthusiasm from his team.
“After Monday, there was a real sense of relief when they saw that the governor wasn’t going to block the KHSAA decision,” Edge said. “It was confirmation that we were to proceed, and I think the enthusiasm becomes contagious.
“We’re installing stuff now, and this is the logical next step. We’re putting things in, and the kids are now doing it against some resistance. Some shaking off the rust is inevitable in a situation like this, but the kids are really ready to go.”
Attention to detail will be vital from here on out, Edge said.
“We have to take care of the little things, the little things that can mean the difference between winning and losing,” he said. “We’re less than three weeks away from playing our first game, so we have to maximize the time we have on the field.
“It’s important for us to remember that everybody’s in the same boat, and we can’t get ahead of ourselves in the process. We just need to continue to take things one day at a time and work as hard as we can to become the best team we can be.”
Efficiency is the key, according to Owensboro Catholic head coach Jason Morris.
“We’ve added three more coaches to our staff, and that’s helped with the efficiency we’ve had in practice,” Morris said. “We’re getting a lot of work done. We’re trying to limit close contact as much as possible, but in the end you’ve still got to play football.
“Our players are just ecstatic that they’re going to get a chance to play a season, and our practices have been a little more upbeat this week. We’ve started to scheme a little bit, but what’s really been special is that the kids have put that helmet on and they have the sweat rolling down their face, and it’s just been more like football.”
Morris also loves his team’s attitude.
“One thing that’s pleasing more than anything is that this year our players aren’t taking anything for granted,” he said. “Hey, every day we’re out here is a blessing, and that’s the way we’re treating it.”
