Area coaches are optimistic about their respective teams who will compete in the KHSAA Class A Regional Track and Field Championships on Monday at Green County High School in Greensburg.
Gary Morris, in his 18th season as coach at McLean County High School, believes his boys’ team has a chance to do some heavy damage.
“We’re pretty loaded on the boys’ side,” Morris said. “We’ve got a shot to take three relays to state, and we have some individuals who are in position to qualify in their events.
“We’re looking forward to the opportunity to compete at a very high level.”
The Cougars’ relays will be keyed by seniors Braeden Peercy, Andrew Munster and Elliot Evans, along with juniors Zach Clayton and Kadyn McEvain, who is also ranked third in the region in the 300-meter hurdles.
Peercy is ranked No. 1 in the high jump and Evans is top-ranked in the triple jump. Seniors Jesse Wood (discus) and Chandler Moore (shot put) are also in the mix.
The participation numbers are down at Owensboro Catholic, where Jim Ivey is serving his 30th season as coach.
One of the Aces’ top contenders is junior Sam Mitchell, who will compete in the shot put and discus.
“Same could be one throw away from qualifying for state,” Ivey said. “He’s performed well for us, and he’s done a great job with our younger athletes.”
Also expected to do well is multi-sport standout Luke Payne, a senior who will be competing in distance events.
“I commend Luke for his commitment to track during his senior year,” Ivey said. “He’s a great competitor for us.”
Hancock County will feature senior Sebastian Fredell, who is top-ranked in the 110 hurdles.
The Hornets will also be counting on senior Adam Gregory in the shot put and discus,
“They’re both tremendous competitors,” Hancock County coach Christina Hawkins said of Fredell and Gregory. “They both have an opportunity to qualify for state.”
The Hornets will also feature seventh-grader Cooper Jones in the 200 and 400.
On the girls’ side, Hancock County is led by senior Alex Kratzer, who is ranked among the top three in both the long jump and 300 hurdles.
“Alex is a hard worker and a team player,” Hawkins said. “She’s a great leader and teammate.”
The Lady Hornets will also showcase seventh-grader Izzy Ross, who is ranked third in the 800 and second in the 1,600. She joins Alaina Rudd, Erica Lindsey and Sydney Weatherholt on the squad’s top-ranked 4x400 relay team.
“Izzy has a ton of potential,” Hawkins said.
Owensboro Catholic will feature sophomore distance runner Ella Claire Goetz and senior Caroline Kanipe, who will lead off the Lady Aces’ 4x100 relay unit.
Others expected to do well include juniors Emilee Cecil (100, relays) and Carol Staples (long jump, triple jump), along with freshman Mallary Bailey (relays).
McLean County is rebuilding this season and dominated by middle-schoolers, according to Morris.
Nonetheless, Lady Cougars sophomore Bree Frailley (300 hurdles, relays) is expected to be a factor in the regional meet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.