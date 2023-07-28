A team each in the 5th-6th grade division and the 7th-8th grade division continued on through loser’s bracket games in Thursday’s early evening Dust Bowl games.
Tri-State Basketball kept moving through the 7th-8th grade division with a convincing 54-36 win over the Blue Ridge Boys.
The Tri-State will play Friday at 9:30 p.m. Tri-State has won three games in the loser’s bracket at Kendall-Perkins Park.
DJ Cobb was a standout with 22 points for Tri-State. Peyton Smith scored eight points, Kingston Shilder scored seven points for Tri-State
The team is coached by Jonathan Adams, who is a 6th grade coach at Daviess County Middle School and assists with the 7th-8th grade team.
“This is my third year coaching them,” Adams said. “We’ve got all eighth graders. Six of these are my travel team. We’ve been together since sixth grade, they’re going into their freshman year now. They’re from four different counties, Henderson, Owensboro, Madisonville.
“We played pretty good today. We need to work on our help-side defense, sometimes we want to reach and not guard the man. Our main thing is running the floor, we don’t have too much size, we want to get the rebound and get out and go.”
Adams has enjoyed his time coaching this team and the travel squad.
“The Tri-State Superstars (travel) are based out of Owensboro,” Adams said. “This is our third year (travel) and we’ve only got 26 losses in three years. I’ve had an amazing time with them, this has been an amazing group.”
Legacy Elite beat Jerry Ray Davis 29-19 in a loser’s bracket 5th-6th grade matchup.
Kobi Mitchell scored eight points for Legacy Elite, which featured good height and had decent scoring balance. Cam Wilford scored five points and made a 3-pointer for Legacy.
Trey Standmire led Jerry Ray Davis with seven points and made a 3-pointer.
Former Apollo High School player Ryan Kizer coaches Legacy Elite, and his son, Max, plays on the team.
“We’ve been practicing almost all year, we’ve been traveling and playing in tournaments, we played in Bowling Green,” Ryan Kizer said. “We had some of the guys miss games because of different sports, but this is our last event we’re doing all year, and we’re finally back together.
“It’s a mix of Catholic, Daviess County kids and some kids that will go to Apollo. It’s a great group of kids. It’s great for them being from different schools, they’re only sixth graders.”
The team had tryouts and 40 kids showed up, Kizer said. He has been coaching rec league and Boys and Girls Club teams for several years.
“We have some with the best attitudes, great parents, they all mesh well together,” Ryan said. “Tonight we had 12, and it was really hard to get them in rotation. We had 10 throughout the year.”
Legacy Elite will play Friday at 8:15 p.m.
