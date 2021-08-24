A resurgence in COVID cases has already claimed some football and soccer games as the regular season got started last week across Kentucky.
Muhlenberg County won a football game by COVID forfeit last Friday.
Owensboro’s football team was in a preseason quarantine.
Daviess County’s volleyball team was also in a preseason quarantine.
Ohio County boys soccer has had three games knocked off because of COVID, according to its schedule on the KHSAA website.
Being on quarantine a few weeks back got the attention of those at OHS to be more vigilant.
“Probably subconsciously, it’s more in the forefront if we had not gone through that. It makes kids want to apply the rules we have to keep playing,” OHS football coach Jay Fallin said. “The reality for everybody is we’re all a little fatigued from the protocols a year on, so it was a stark reminder, it jolted us back to reality, this is still as much with us now as it was last season. The main things are continuing to play and keep everybody healthy.”
There are still COVID protocols in place for indoor and outdoor participation in sports. Volleyball is most effected at the moment because it is played in gymnasiums.
“The guidelines are slightly different but we continue to be as preventative as possible,” OHS volleyball coach Melissa Hibbs said.
“This time last year we were sharing 1 ball per two players so we are very fortunate of where we are at right now playing games and tournaments, which did not happen last year.
“Everyone is masked up at practices and games. If you are not actively in a drill at practice or on the bench, you are masked up. At OHS, we keep our benches staggered to keep players separated while on the sidelines. This I believe varies from school to school. One major difference that we see this year is not having to wipe down volleyballs after each side out.”
That’s much the same of what is happening at other schools with volleyball.
“We are masking, utilizing pods in practice, and sanitizing balls and equipment regularly,” Apollo coach Mary Howard said.
Indoor components of football and soccer require masking, but outdoor restrictions for teams have changed.
“Outdoor has loosened up to where it’s more manageable,” said Jason Morris, Owensboro Catholic’s football coach and athletic director. “Anything inside we’re wearing masks, the locker room, the bus, the weight room, they have their own mask when get to their locker, then they will hang their mask back up when they go inside.”
During halftime players come in the locker room and put masks on.
There are no mask wearing restrictions as of now for fans at outdoor sports events.
“We’re an outdoor sport, as of right now only difference is we wear a mask on the bus,” Daviess County girls soccer coach David Sandifer said. “Now, do I see (restrictions) coming? Yes.”
Ryan Poirier, boys soccer coach at Apollo, thinks there could be COVID delays.
“We’re still masking indoors and on buses,” Poirier said. “No masking outdoors. We’re still trying to keep kids in groups to risk exposures. Same groupings all the time. We have been affected by losing a game already. An opponent was quarantined last week so they had to cancel. I would imagine that may happen again at some point.”
It is difficult to predict whether a team will have its schedule altered because of COVID.
“We’ve been fortunate so far,” Sandifer said. “We don’t know how, who, what or when. We could get a call the next five minutes on somebody who has tested positive.”
If a team cancels a game because somebody on the squad has COVID, that game is recorded as a forfeit in favor of the team not impacted, according to the KHSAA.
Teams are hoping to avoid quarantines and cancelations because of precautions they have in place.
“A huge positive for us is that because of the preventive actions put in place with masks and staggering as well as much of our team being vaccinated, quarantines may be limited,” Hibbs said.
“It’s difficult to predict how this season will be affected by COVID,” Howard said. “I think that having the vaccines available will help teams across the state to play more volleyball this season than we were able to last season.”
Teams felt they learned pretty well on the move how to adjust schedules and keep playing, if they weren’t in a COVID shutdown.
“Last year was so tough, we learned so much about the virus, that we’re prepared to have restrictions if that were to happen, and we’re adapting as changes happen,” Morris said. “Fall sports last year we were the guinea pig. We had canceled the spring sports seasons, so in fall sports everybody had to learn on the fly.”
“Certainly we can feel experience is a great teacher, we weren’t ready a year ago to go through a season in a pandemic, but we got a year under our belt now, we’ve got to be vigilant, it’s a part of life now,” Fallin said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.