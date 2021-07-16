The KHSAA dead period ended on July 11, and it took teams little time to get themselves moving again this week as preseason fall practices started.
Coach Brian Hardison and the Owensboro Catholic volleyball team were at a camp at Morehead State this week that is well attended by teams throughout the state.
“They run a great camp there,” Hardison said. “We’ve got some pretty good ideas of what we might look like.
“We didn’t get much practice last year, they limited it, and we couldn’t do any cross-court stuff. What I like is we’re going to have tryouts then if you make the team you have to be at practice. That helps a lot.”
Catholic reached the 3rd Region Tournament in the COVID-19 affected 2020 season.
Early in practices this season for Catholic will be looking at what it can do playing out of system.
“Also are we jumping well, because if not we need to work on it, because we are not tall,” Hardison said. “I’m really big on team work, and we’ve already kind of told them if they can’t be a team player we don’t need you.”
Volleyball season starts the week of Aug. 16.
Daviess County boys soccer coach Doug Sandifer just returned with his team from a 4-day team camp at Centre College.
“We took all of our returning 9 through 12 grades and that kind of served as part of our tryouts,” Sandifer said. “We came back from that and we know where those 28 kids are going to fall, where they can fit in and what they can do for us.”
Sandifer thought the Panthers got a lot of good out of going to Centre.
“Were able to do a lot more four days all day long at camp than if we were practicing for two hours a day here, it was beneficial,” Sandifer said. “This preseason is going fast, we start Monday looking at new players, the end of next week we go to the Bluegrass Games, we come back and go another week, then have some scrimmages, then the season starts. I like it because there’s not a three-week period where we’re just practicing, players get bored, it gets monotonous.”
There are 16 seniors and juniors back for the Panthers, who were 14-3 and reached the quarterfinals of the KHSAA State Soccer Tournament in 2020.
DC has won the last seven 3rd Region championships.
Soccer season will begin the week of Aug. 9.
Mark Fortney has also had a long run of success with Daviess County cross country teams, he coaches both the boys and the girls.
They will be taking their annual trip to their running camp in Gatlinburg in the Smokey Mountains from July 26-30.
“That will be a big week for us, it’s a good bonding trip,” Fortney said. “We look forward to that week.”
That trip was canceled last year because of COVID-19.
Fortney said it was good to get into more of a regular routine with the runners this summer.
“Last year everything was day by day, you couldn’t plan out season at all,” Fortney said. “This year it’s back to more normalcy at this point, what you’re going to do and how you going to do it.
“It changes the way you coach, it was just totally different. How you lay it out and train your kids so critical.”
Fortney will be looking to see how kids have worked through their offseason training.
“Hopefully the kids will have gone in and done offseason training on their own, and they will be semi-ready for what we’re going to throw at them,” Fortney said.
The cross country season will start here on Aug. 17 with the Border Clash at Yellow Creek Park.
The cross country season is starting earlier and ending earlier than usual.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.