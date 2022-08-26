Now we get to see if the age-old adage rings true in 2022.
High school football teams often see a ton of improvement from Week 1 to Week 2 of the season. That’s what coaches hope for, no matter if expectations for their teams are great or simply to finish a game above .500.
There were teams that went into the opening week of the season wondering if they could compete, much less win on a Friday night in August.
Some coaches and fans felt like their teams may or may not win their first game because of personnel worries, because of faulty scrimmages or simply because players looked tense on the sidelines in pregame warmups.
There’s a lot of difference in going into a season with a veteran group of players who coaches know they can count on and going in with a lot of new faces in new places.
Owensboro had a challenge game right from the start, going to Louisville to take on St. Xavier, the defending Class 6-A state champion. The Red Devils return loads of talent and experience and should be one of the best teams in Class 5-A this season.
The Red Devils played well and grabbed a lead on the road, but the vaunted depth of a school with a massive roster like St. X wore the Red Devils down. The Devils will take away plenty from the 28-14 loss. OHS coach Jay Fallin paid a lot of attention to the 10-of-12 third down conversions that kept St. X on the field.
All of that could lead to big things Friday night when OHS plays Apollo at Rash Stadium. Owensboro will be focused to get its first win, and it wants to use three weeks of City-County games to set itself up for a strong district performance.
Owensboro Catholic and Daviess County have split their last four matchups going back to the 2017 season. The 2020 game between Catholic and DC was a COVID-19 cancelation.
This matchup at Steele Stadium has plenty of intrigue simply because it’s tough to tell what you’re going to get when these teams go against each other.
Catholic played very well in rolling up a 42-14 win at Apollo in its season opener. Brady Atwell offered a glimpse at what he could do at quarterback for the Aces this season. He hit 71.4% of his passes and threw touchdowns to three different receivers. The sophomore was also a force in the running game.
How Daviess County handles Atwell will be a major key in this matchup. Also, it’s a certainty that 12 carries were just scratching the surface of how productive Bryson Parm could be at running back for the Panthers.
If nothing else for Catholic, coach Jason Morris had to be pleased his Aces got their first W before Labor Day weekend. The long start to last season for Catholic saw it lose five in a row. In that department at least, Catholic is way ahead of schedule from 2021.
