TELL CITY, Ind. — Tell City hosted the Hancock County Hornets on Friday and the Marksmen did not waste any time to avenge last year’s loss as they won this year’s game by a 47-20 final score.

Hancock County opened up the contest with the football but did not end up getting on the board. Meanwhile, the Marksmen found success immediately against the Hornets due to special teams. The Marksmen blocked a punt and put their offense at the 34-yard-line of Hancock County. Landon Terry, on the next play, rushed for 34 yards to score for the Marksmen and give them a 7-0 lead with 10:13 left in the first quarter.

