TELL CITY, Ind. — Tell City hosted the Hancock County Hornets on Friday and the Marksmen did not waste any time to avenge last year’s loss as they won this year’s game by a 47-20 final score.
Hancock County opened up the contest with the football but did not end up getting on the board. Meanwhile, the Marksmen found success immediately against the Hornets due to special teams. The Marksmen blocked a punt and put their offense at the 34-yard-line of Hancock County. Landon Terry, on the next play, rushed for 34 yards to score for the Marksmen and give them a 7-0 lead with 10:13 left in the first quarter.
Tell City went up 14-0 as Terry rushed for his second touchdown of the contest with 1:58 remaining in the first quarter. Yet, the Hornets did not end up scoreless in the first quarter as Jack Roberts scored on a rushing touchdown with 1:42 remaining in the first quarter.
Tell City, after Roberts’ score, responded with one of their own with 11:23 left in the second quarter. Max Fortwendel, on a quarterback keeper, rushed from 14 yards to extend the Marksmen’s lead to 21-6.
Hancock County’s offense, after Fortwendel scored for the Marksmen, threw an interception on their very next drive to junior defensive back Byron Meserve. The interception from Meserve resulted in Tell City getting the ball to the 14-yard-line of Hancock County, and Fortwendel then scored his second touchdown of the contest with 9:53 left until halftime.
Scoring continued in the first half as the Marksmen and Hancock County exchanged touchdowns for a 35-12 contest through two quarters.
Tell City kept finding ways to cement their lead after halftime, beginning with a Terry run from the Marksmen’s own 34-yard-line to give Tell City a 41-12 lead.
Hancock County, after completing a deep pass, turned the ball over when Fortwendel forced a fumble. Tell City scored on Fortwendel’s third touchdown to make the score 47-12. The game went to a running clock per Indiana High School Athletic Association rules, due to Tell City’s 35-point lead.
Hancock County’s Roberts broke loose for a 63-yard touchdown after a shuffle pass from Dylan Morris, and the Hornets added two more points on their point-after attempt to make the contest 47-20 with 2:28 left in the fourth quarter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.