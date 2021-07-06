There is plenty of tennis activity available this summer for players of different age groups and ability levels.
There was a tournament going on at Merchant Centre Court on Friday morning and over the weekend with junior players. It was the 2021 Centre Court Firecracker Open.
For those wanting to play more competitive matches in a team setting, there have been several USTA events that had teams from Owensboro in them.
There were 4.0 women’s and 3.5 men’s teams in an 18-over event in Louisville last weekend. Another tournament in Lexington this weekend had a 4.0 and a 3.5 women’s 40-over team that has been quite successful at the state level.
In early June there was a 55-over tournament that had four teams from Owensboro playing in 3.5 and 4.0 skill levels.
There will be a tri-level USTA tournament here in August.
“That will be just like all the ones we’ve been traveling to,” said Stephanie Gray, the adult local league coordinator for USTA and tennis player who lives in McLean County. “Teams are made up of three different levels of players. We are in the process of putting teams together for that tournament.”
Gray played when she was younger, quit for a few years, then started playing again in 2014. She has captained USTA age group teams before.
To advocate getting more players on the courts, Centre Court is hosting a version of Monday tennis at Moreland Park, which was a good way to get casual players more involved in the game.
“It will be outside at Centre Court, and there will be about 30 players who are going to participate,” Gray said. “There could be some people who maybe haven’t picked up a racket in awhile and they want to come out.
“It gives people a non-intimidating way to connect with people to play tennis with.”
Noel Clayton, general manager at Centre Court, is going to do a beginner court as well with the Monday night group.
COVID-19 didn’t have a negative impact last spring on tennis participation.
“People were anxious to get out and do something,” Gray said of last summer.
The USTA in Kentucky said there had been a 45% increase in player participation in western Kentucky last year for 18-over.
Owensboro hosted a 55-over tournament in March that had 11 teams and over 100 people participating.
Teams in western Kentucky started playing each other more last year to help themselves qualify locally to play in the age group state tournaments.
“It came out of necessity last year,” Gray said. “We set up weekends where we just had western Kentucky teams playing together. We had a different weekend for each age level.”
Traveling around western Kentucky to play teams from other towns helped get the Owensboro players in front of a variety of opponents.
“If you’re in Louisville or Lexington you can be playing against 12 different teams,” Gray said. “Here you’re playing same people every week, and it’s not as good a practice. We would go and play some of these others and see some different players last year, and we kept it up again this year.”
Anna Greene is the captain of the 40-over 4.0 women’s team that has been very successful on the state level the last few years.
The Owensboro team won the Kentucky state championship in 2017, was runner-up in 2018 and won it again in 2020.
“Some of us have played together for a long time,” Greene said. “We’re on several different levels but we just play all the time. They like to win.”
She likes to see more younger players and adults participating who are new to the game.
“The junior program is coming up,” Greene said. “There are a lot of people starting to play. There are adult beginners who are starting to play. We’re seeing a lot of first time players.”
