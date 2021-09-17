Sang Thang continued his scoring streak with a hat trick for Owensboro High School, and the Red Devils took advantage on Thursday night.
Thang pushed the Devils to a 3-2 win over a determined Owensboro Catholic squad at Independence Field.
With the game tied 2-2 since the 56th minute — when Thang converted a nice pass from Peter Saang — Thang went to work again in the 72nd minute. He got the ball just outside the box, beat a couple of defenders and scored his third goal to push OHS ahead for good.
“On that last goal, he kind of will-powered that goal,” OHS coach Ryan Haley said. “He kind of took on a guy, there was pressure cover, he beat the pressure, beat the cover, he was able to get around and get a shot.
“You’ll be hearing his name a lot more in the future.”
Thang now has 12 goals on the season for OHS (6-7, 2-4 in 9th District).
Saang and Conner Rhoads were good on assists, with Rhoads getting two.
Thang scored his first goal off a Rhoads assist right in front of the box to tie it 1-1 in the 27th minute.
Brody Martin hit a big shot from 30 yards out to the right side of the net, putting Catholic up 2-1 in the 52nd minute.
Aaron Self’s free kick put the Aces up 1-0 in the 16th minute.
Alex Gonzo worked at keeper for OHS after that score.
“They had a goal on a ball that bounced with some english on it,” Haley said. “They got a chipper, Brody Martin, a finessed curling back post shot. But we quickly responded.
“The boys did everything we wanted them to do. Once we got up 3-2, we fell back in more of a defensive stance. We were just hoping to prevent the goal.”
Catholic had a free kick late but couldn’t convert it in the box.
OHS had 10 shots on frame and 26 total. Catholic had four shots on frame.
“In the second half, our play kind of dropped slightly but we kept a pretty decent tempo,” Haley said. “The Catholic kids brought the fight, which I knew that’s how it would be. My guys are tired. We’re extremely happy with the outcome.”
Catholic took a tough loss considering how it played aggressively from the start. Catholic is 2-6-1 overall and 0-6 in district play.
“The kids, they give absolutely everything and get picked off at the end, it’s tough,” Aces coach Andy Donohoe said. “Some tired mistakes ended up leading to the third goal, but they’re all in there giving so much energy.”
Parker Jones was the keeper for Catholic.
“They knock the ball around, they’re always going to be a threat,” Donohoe said of OHS.
Catholic created more scoring chances than usual.
“We’d be more worried if we weren’t creating the situations,” Donohoe said. “You feel bad about it, then you get on with it tomorrow. We have a big game Saturday in the All ‘A’ and we want to try and advance there.”
OHS plays Saturday at Central Hardin.
