Here we are, nearing the end of a COVID-19-shortened 2020 regular season in Kentucky high school football, and there they are — the Owensboro Red Devils — excellent once again.
OHS sits 6-0 overall and 3-0 in Class 5-A, Region 1, District run entering Friday’s district game at Grayson County, and, frankly, the Red Devils have a golden opportunity to finish out their regular-season schedule unscathed.
But it doesn’t just happen.
There can be a tendency to believe that it’s all easy for Owensboro to have a high level of success, but nothing could be further from the truth. No matter who you are or where you are, it’s never easy to be excellent — and we should never take the Red Devils’ immense success for granted.
Tradition plays a significant cultural role in what OHS has been able to accomplish on the gridiron over the last 100-plus years, and that was never more evident than in 2019 when the program lost not one, but two superstar-type players to injury and nonetheless had a banner year.
I’monte Owsley was the Messenger-Inquirer Offensive Player of the Year as a highly explosive, do-everything back for the Red Devils as a junior in 2018. Owsley, however, suffered a torn ACL at a camp in the offseason that required season-ending knee surgery. Huge loss.
Linebacker Austin Gough was coming off a spectacular sophomore season in 2018, having been named first-team All-State by the Associated Press. Gough, however, suffered a severe leg injury in a 2019 preseason game and didn’t return to the active roster until very late in the regular season. Huge loss.
Nonetheless, the Devils didn’t feel sorry for themselves. Instead, they channeled that rich heritage, leaned heavily on one another, and simply went out and got the job done week after week — winning 11 consecutive games at one juncture on the way to a 12-2 season that included a distinguished postseason run to the KHSAA 5-A semifinals before falling to Frederick Douglass in Lexington.
On paper, it shouldn’t have happened, but the Red Devils beat long odds by keeping the faith, believing, persevering, and never letting go of the rope — that’s what champions do.
The Red Devils have, in fact, won 17 of their last 18 games and are once again a state championship contender in 2020. Entering this week, Owensboro has the highest RPI in its classification at .70895.
The Red Devils are led by a junior quarterback, Gavin Wimsatt, who has attracted the attention of major-college programs from coast to coast. He’s a superior talent, but Wimsatt would be the first to tell you that Owensboro’s success is not solely reliant on his abilities.
And this is what’s always made the Red Devils tick; comprehensive, cohesive, and complementary team play from all three facets of the game — offense, defense, and, oh, lest we forget, special teams.
The phrase “you’re only as strong as your weakest leak” is one that has been indelibly etched on the OHS legacy and psyche for decades, and this bunch rarely has any truly weak links.
This, of course, is a tribute to the coaching, which is almost always A-plus. Head coach Jay Fallin has done a masterful job at the helm, as has his staff, which is filled with decades of not merely coaching experience, but head coaching experience. They’ve been around. They’ve just about seen it all. Very little surprises them.
Owensboro has been seriously challenged only twice, surviving a 42-34 scare against Daviess County back on Sept. 18, and rallying from a late-second half 7-0 deficit to overhaul Owensboro Catholic 28-14 on Oct. 9. Last week’s 42-21 thumping of Graves County showed that OHS is clearly the class of its district.
Now, the never-satisfied, always-striving Red Devils are after much, much more — and this, of course, is the point.
It’s why they’re excellent once again.
